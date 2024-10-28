

The following content is created in partnership with Smart & Final. The editorial staff of NBC San Diego had no role in the creation of this content. To learn more about Smart & Final, click here

Winter holidays are fast approaching, along with the flurry of social engagements—and stress—that come with them. Though a joyous season of gathering is always worth a little extra effort, a hefty to-do list can quickly turn overwhelming. But with a bit of strategizing, you can minimize the hassle of the holidays and maximize the fun. As your social calendar starts filling up and you’re wondering what to bring or make, consider these tips to streamline your prep.

Pick crowd-pleasers

When it comes to potluck dishes, lean towards classics that appeal to many without requiring too much effort. Opt for a simple dish like green bean casserole or roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon made with fresh produce or quality meats. These options are not only easy to make but are also sure to be a hit among guests. If you prefer something heartier, consider whipping up a chili or pasta bake using affordable, bulk ingredients, ensuring you have enough to feed a crowd without breaking the bank.

Don’t forget dessert

Speaking of crowd pleasers, few would say no to something sweet at a potluck, whether homemade or store-bought. Pre-made pies and holiday cookies are perfect for those who want to save time but still contribute a festive dessert. Sugar cookies of the dough-roll or frosted variety might even invoke a certain nostalgia and are sure to please. A good quality vanilla ice cream pairs well with a variety of baked goods and can turn any guest into a hero. If you love baking, stock up on affordable essentials like flour, sugar, and spices to create your favorite treats.

Save time with frozen appetizers

If you’re pressed for time, stock up on frozen appetizers like jalapeño poppers, or mini quiches that can be heated up in minutes. Smart & Final has a wide selection of frozen options that makes it easy to serve something delicious without spending hours in the kitchen. Whether you're hosting or bringing something to share, some well-curated frozen appetizers are guaranteed to satisfy and free up time for you to focus on other holiday tasks.

Find a one-stop shop

Find a grocer in your area that is likely to have everything you need, from ingredients to bulk-items and everything in-between like serving trays, disposable utensils, fresh produce, and ready-to-serve desserts. These types of grocers, like Smart & Final, can help you streamline your shopping so you can enjoy the festivities rather than stressing about multiple shopping trips. Some grocers like Smart & Final even offer delivery service and an app for Android and iOS, so you can shop from the comfort of your home and have everything you need brought right to your door, saving even more time for holiday prep.

