La Jolla sewage spill prompts beach closure

A stretch of beach in La Jolla was closed Monday after a sewage-spill contact closure was instituted by San Diego County.

The affected area is along the shore near the intersection of Spindrift Drive and Princess Street, which is south of La Jolla Shores

"The closure extends 100 feet north and south from the point of the release," SD County Department of Environmental Health and Quality officials said in a news release sent out on Monday afternoon. "Beachgoers are advised that the ocean water contains sewage and may cause illness."

The closure will be in place until sampling and field observations confirm it's safe to re-enter the water.

NBC 7 has asked how the county for more information regarding the spill and is waiting to hear back.