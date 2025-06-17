Lakeside

WATCH LIVE: Brush fire in Lakeside prompts evacuations

By Danielle Smith

What to know: Monte Fire

  • Acres: 200
  • Containment: 0%
  • Evacuation order: North of El Monte Road; south of Roosevelt Lane, Wildcat Canyon Road and El Cajon Mountain Summit Trail; east of San Vincente Oaks Road, El Cajon Mountain Summit Trail, Mountain Valley Place, El Monte Road and Hazy Meadow Lane; and west of El Cajon Mountain Truck Trail and El Capitan Road
  • Evacuation point: Walmart Supercenter located at 13487 Camino Canada in El Cajon
  • Road closures: El Monte Road at Yucca Drive and Lake Jennings Park Road

Crews were battling a brush fire that threatened structures and prompted evacuations in Lakeside on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The Monte Fire sparked near the 15000 block of El Monte Road, east of Yucca Drive, around 3 p.m. Within an hour, the blaze had grown to 200 acres and was 0% contained, according to Cal Fire.

An evacuation order is in effect for areas north of El Monte Road, south of Roosevelt Lane, Wildcat Canyon Road and El Cajon Mountain Summit Trail, east of San Vincente Oaks Road, El Cajon Mountain Summit Trail, Mountain Valley Place, El Monte Road and Hazy Meadow Lane, and west of El Cajon Mountain Truck Trail and El Capitan Road. The latest evacuation updates can be found on Genasys Protect's website.

The Walmart Supercenter — located at 13487 Camino Canada in El Cajon — was being used a temporary evacuation point.

A CalFire map shows the area under evacuation orders near Lakeside as a wildfire burns, June 17, 2025.
CalFire
CalFire
A CalFire map shows the area under evacuation orders near Lakeside as a wildfire burns, June 17, 2025.

El Monte Road was closed at Yucca Drive and Lake Jennings Park Road.

Video from SkyRanger 7 shows smoke billowing into the sky as Cal Fire crews attack the flames from the air. The blaze appears to be in a hilly area with heavy brush and trees.

Smoke billows into the air as a wildfire burns in Lakeside, June 17, 2025.
SkyRanger 7 | NBC San Diego
SkyRanger 7 | NBC San Diego
Smoke billows into the air as a wildfire burns in Lakeside, June 17, 2025.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

An NBC 7 crew is headed to the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.

Lakeside
