Taste of Little Italy invites San Diegans to stroll, dine in two-day event

The Taste of Little Italy will return for a two-day event beginning Tuesday, allowing San Diegans to try a variety of bites and drinks in the epicurean neighborhood.

The event runs from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, with more than 20 different restaurants throughout the 48 square blocks of Little Italy participating each night.

"Taste of Little Italy isn't just a celebration of our neighborhood's incredible flavors -- it's one of San Diego's top foodie events, bringing together locals and visitors for an unforgettable evening," said Chris Gomez, chief executive administrator of the Little Italy Association. "With two nights of unforgettable bites and sips, hundreds of people filling India Street, and the best of Little Italy's dining scene on display, this is an experience food lovers won't want to miss."

Guests will check in at Piazza della Famiglia, where they'll receive their "Taste Passport." As they head through the neighborhood, attendees will stop at various restaurants to sample curated bites, marking off each stop along the way.

Night one will feature options such as seared octopus from Ironside, tiramisu from Bencotto, passionfruit ceviche from Brisa and cacio e pepe rigatoni from Roman Wolves. Night two will feature bites such as wood-fired pizza from Isola Pizza Bar, Jamón Serrano from Barra Oliba, firecracker chicken karaage from Cloak & Petal and penne salsiccia from Ristorante Illando.

For those who prefer to relax and take in the atmosphere, seating will be available at Piazza della Famiglia and Piazza Basilone, with live music as a backdrop.