San Diego Unified School District Announces Details of Online Learning Plan

One month before the start of the new school year, San Diego Unified School District leaders and teachers released the details of their online learning plan for the 2020-21 school year.

The district's plans were created over weeks of discussions among parents, students, educators and administrators. The district said the plan is as close as possible to the pre-COVID classroom experience.

The new online learning plan includes:

A six-hour school day with customized learning experiences for each K-12 student

All students will have daily, live interaction with their teachers via video conferencing

Custom learning experiences will be based on student needs and will include daily live, online instruction (up to three hours), independent learning (at least two hours), working with other students in small groups or participating in educator office hours (at least one hour)

All Elementary students will receive instruction in reading, writing, mathematics, science, social studies, physical education, and the arts

Students will receive grades to measure their progress

"The changes to online learning were designed after hundreds of hours of conversations with parents via online Zoom calls. Students, educators, school administrators and community stakeholders also participated in the summer-long engagement and planning process," the district said in a released statement.

The district said the conversations resulted in an agreement signed Thursday by the school district and San Diego Education Association. Some highlights of the agreement with educators include:

Teachers and non-classroom educators will continue to work a full, standard workday

Educators will hold office hours, organize small-group instruction and provide students with feedback on their learning

Educators will have added flexibility to account for the challenges of online instruction

Educator growth and progress will be supported

Marten said the district will continue to work on providing access to free computers and Wi-Fi to families in need.

SDUSD along with Los Angeles Unified said they would not reopen campuses for in-person learning in fall.

SDUSD had hoped to be able to offer a hybrid learning plan that included both an in-person learning option for students and distance learning but the surge in COVID-19 cases in San Diego County put a halt to those plans.

“We continue working to bring all students back to campus as soon as it is safe and responsible to do so. In the meantime, we must ensure our students continue to learn and make academic progress,” said Superintendent Cindy Marten.

To help both teachers and students adapt to the new learning plan, the district said it has planned a boot camp. Both teachers and students will spend the first week of the new school year receiving differentiated learning opportunities to "become stonger teachers and learners in the online world."

Additional details on the online learning plan will be released on Aug. 10, the same day on which the district plans to provide the next public assessment of when it will be safe to physically reopen.

The school year starts on Aug. 31.

The SDUSD includes 113 elementary schools, 24 middle schools, 27 high schools, 25 charter schools, 10 alternative schools, and 4 other schools in San Diego. In all, the largest school district in San Diego County serves 121,000 students.

