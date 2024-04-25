Things to do this weekend in San Diego: Mission Fed Artwalk, Belanova and more

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

Friday, April 26

Lakeside Rodeo

3-day celebration in Lakeside| $25

Head to the East County for some Western-style fun, with Bronc Riding, Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, and Roping Competitions.

Madama Butterfly

7:30 p.m. at the San Diego Civic Theatre| $185 (few tickets left)

Puccini’s Madama Butterfly is passionate, poignant and haunting, and features some of the greatest musical moments from the composer’s long career.

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid, The Musical

7 p.m. at Casa del Prado Theatre| $22

Based on the beloved book series, Diary of a Wimpy Kid comes to life in this new musical filled with laughter, adventure and a relatable tale of growing up.

Bloom Bash

7 p.m. at the San Diego Museum of Art| $300

Bloom Bash is a 21+ event kicking off Art Alive weekend with delicious food and cocktails, a Ferris wheel and other festivities in the plaza outside the Museum.

Free Arbor Day Concert with The Gravities and Jonny Tarr

5:30 p.m. at Civita Park |Free

Civita celebrates Arbor Day with an outdoor concert featuring two 2024 San Diego Music Awards nominees. There will be food available for purchase. Bring blankets, picnics, and beach chairs.

Saturday, April 27

Mission Fed Artwalk

Little Italy until April 28

Over 250 artists travel from across the US and Mexico to showcase their work to 100,000 attendees who come to view and purchase artwork, enjoy live music performances, and participate in interactive art experiences.

Adams Avenue Unplugged

Noon at Adams Avenue| Free

This event features over 60+ live musical performances inside restaurants, bars, and coffee houses along a two-mile stretch of Adams Avenue.

San Diego Spring Home & Garden Show

10 a.m. at the Del Mar Fairgrounds| Free

Discover the latest trends and innovations in home improvement at the premier Home Improvement Expo in San Diego.

Encinitas Spring Street Fair

9 a.m. in Encinitas| Free

The Spring Street Fair, ongoing since 1983, has international food, children’s rides, four live stages, and the craft brewery beer garden guarantee that there will be fun for the whole family.

2024 Linda Vista Multi-Cultural Fair and Parade

10 a.m. on Linda Vista Road| Free

The Linda Vista Multi-Cultural Fair and Parade, held annually on the 6900 block of Linda Vista Road (between Comstock and Ulric Street), is intended to promote cultural awareness and understanding within the City of San Diego.

Uncorked Wine Festival

1 p.m. at Spanish Landing Park| $65

Enjoy over 100 wines & bubblies from across the globe + some "outside the bottle" options like canned cocktails and seltzers. Sip & savor your way with a wine tasting by the water including lawn games, food trucks, a DJ, and more.

GiGiFit Donut Run San Diego

8 a.m. at Crown Point Park|Registration required

This year's San Diego Donut Run will be benefitting GiGi’s Playhouse. GiGi's Playhouse provides free educational, therapeutic, and career-building programs to individuals with Down syndrome, their families, and the community.

San Diego Donut Run benefits GiGi’s Playhouse. NBC 7's Marianne Kushi talks to organizers to get more details.

Sunday, April 28

Coronado MainStreet's 32nd annual car show

10 a.m. in Coronado| Free

This will be Coronado MainStreet's 35th annual car show, MotorCars on MainStreet, featuring 1975 and older restored antiques, classic, rod and custom cars & trucks.

Belanova-Vida en Rosa Tour

8 p.m. Gallagher Square| $61

Belanova is a Mexican pop band who are back in the U.S., celebrating the milestone of their 24th Anniversary with their Vida En Rosa tour.

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch

Until May | $14-$23

Mother Nature transforms the rolling hills of North San Diego County into one of the most spectacular displays of natural color and beauty in the world. The nearly fifty acres of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers that make up the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad are in bloom for approximately six to eight weeks each year - from early March through early May, signaling spring in San Diego County!

Ride

7 p.m. at The Old Globe| $37- $101

As Annie and her unwitting secretary Martha share unbelievable adventures across four continents, they learn that no matter how far we ride, our past is always right behind us.