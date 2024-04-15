Share your feedback with NBC 7 San Diego

At NBC San Diego, our goal is to provide the most important local news and weather forecasts. To best serve you, we often seek out new and different ways we can improve and enhance our digital platforms, including our website and app.

We’ve created a survey, which you can access below, to gather feedback on how you currently use our digital platforms as well as feedback about what you’d like to see in the future. Thank you in advance for providing your feedback.

Click here to take the NBC 7 San Diego survey.