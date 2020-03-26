For some San Diegans, the coronavirus outbreak means more changes than working from their dining room table and doling out creative projects for the kiddos. Some have lost their jobs and are struggling to put food on the table for their family or care for loved ones that may be at risk or infected with COVID-19.

But local, state and federal officials are providing resources to keep those families afloat. Here are some resources to take advantage of if you've been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic:

A number of local organizations have stepped up to help those in need amid the novel coronavirus’ impact on the economy. However, those organizations are in need, themselves.

Where Can I Get Food Supplies?

Several food donation organizations are still operating while adhering to San Diego County's public health order, including school distribution sites and some home-delivery services.

Meals for Students

While all school districts in San Diego County are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the majority continue to provide one breakfast and one lunch to children 18 or younger. The times and dates for pickup vary by school district. Click for the full list of schools offering services or download the CA Meals for Kids mobile app.

Senior Hours

Grocery Stores across San Diego County want to make it easier for the at-risk senior age group and those with disabilities to get their food supply. Major chains like Vons, Costco and Target are offering an exclusive shopping hour (or in some cases longer) to that group. Check out our list of stores here.

CalFresh

Benefits may also be available to those who lost their jobs due to COVID-19. To find out if you qualify, submit an application here. You can also apply over the phone by calling 2-1-1. Expect delays, as CalFresh has received more applications than normal due to the circumstances.

San Diego needs blood donations as communities cancel blood drives and residents hunker down. NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez has more.

Neighborhood House Association

While NHA programs are shut down amid the pandemic, the organization continues to distribute meals to children and seniors at six locations across San Diego County. The kit includes breakfast, lunch and snacks and is available Monday through Friday 10 to 2 p.m. at:

BYF Early Head Start/41st Street: 841 S. 41st San Diego CA 92113

Balboa Lutheran Head Start: 7250 Eckstrom Ave., San Diego, CA 92111

Webster Head Start: 2930 Marcy Ave., San Diego, CA 92113

Urban Village I Head Start: 3795 Fairmount Ave. Suite B, San Diego, CA 92015

Home Ave. Head Start: 4111 Home Ave. Suite F, San Diego, CA 92105

Senior Nutrition Center: 795 S Boundary, San Diego, CA 92113

Feeding San Diego

The non-profit food distribution organization continues to serve families and individuals amid the pandemic though modifications are being made. For example, participants will be asked to pick up groceries via "drive-thru." The organization has food distribution sites across San Diego County but has added additional emergency sites during the coronavirus outbreak. None of the dozens of locations have requirements for food pickup, just show up and an employee will help you. The emergency locations change daily so check back here for the latest information. For a list of all locations, click here.

Meals on Wheels

While taking extra precautions, Meals on Wheels has not stopped delivering meals to seniors. Meals cost anywhere from $4 to $7 (after a one-time $35 initiation fee) and are delivered by volunteers. For more information, click here.

The San Diego Food Bank

The food bank is also continuing operations at their about 200 food distribution sites across San Diego County, with some modifications. The food bank asks those in need of assistance to call 2-1-1 or 1-866-350-FOOD (3663) to find the food distribution site closest to you.

2-1-1 San Diego lists several other food distribution services, including some that deliver to seniors, to veterans and one that provides meals that are kosher. For more on those, click here.

Text COSD COVID19 to 468-311 to get text alert updates from San Diego County

How Can I Apply for Unemployment in California?

By Luis Treto, NBC 4 and Telemundo 52

California Gov. Gavin Newsom estimated that nearly 300,000 payroll jobs could be cut as the novel coronavirus puts a halt to jobs.

Employees impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, even part-time workers, can apply for unemployment insurance if they were laid off, quarantined, or had their hours cut. They may also be eligible for benefits if you have to miss work to take care of children amid school closures.

But to qualify, employees must have received social security income in the last 12 to 18 months to be able to collect benefits from the first week, "or for people who need to stay home to care for their children for the recent closure of schools," Martha García said, a spokeswoman for the California Department of Education.

According to the California Department of Employment Development, eligible workers can receive benefits of between $40 to $450 weekly for up to 26 weeks.

But if you are unable to work because you were sick or exposed to the novel coronavirus, you may also qualify for disability insurance.

"The legal and citizen immigration status requirements do not affect the eligibility to receive these benefits," Garcia said.

The cancelation of numerous festivals and events is leading to the unemployment of dozens of workers who depended on those events for income.

That disability insurance provides short-term assistance. Most Californians are covered if they file a disability claim and medical documentation that they became ill with coronavirus or have symptoms.

The claim must present evidence of the onset of the medical condition and of the possible duration, as well as doctor, hospital, or health agent information.

Disability benefits cover 60 to 70% of a salary and translate to an income of $50 to $1,300 per week for up to 52 weeks.

A paid family leave claim is available to those who are unable to work because they are caring for a family member with COVID-19. The claim provides up to six weeks of benefits who have full or partial wage loss.

Unemployment claims are only being accepted online, by phone or by mail, as assistance centers have closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. You can submit your claim on the website www.edd.ca.gov and click on the claims section or call EDD at 800-300-5616 to apply by phone.

Expect delays, as the website has received more applications than normal due to the circumstances.

What if I Can't Pay My Rent?

On March 16, Gov. Newsom issued an executive order that authorizes local government to halt evictions for renters and homeowners, slows foreclosures, and protects against utility shutoffs for Californians affected by COVID-19.

While a tenant will still be obligated to pay rent, tenants won't have to worry about the time limitation through March 31, 2020, though it is possible the governor will extend the order past that date.

The order applies to those who are unable to pay rent due to either a loss in income or an increase in medical costs due to COVID-19.

The county of San Diego took up Newsom's order and on March 24 approved a moratorium on evictions for residents and small businesses in unincorporated parts of the country. The measure will give the county's chief administrative officer the authority to work with financial institutions to halt foreclosures and foreclosure-related evictions, and will allow the county Housing Authority to extend the deadline for recipients, including those who receive Section 8 support.

The city of San Diego also passed ordinances to halt evictions. Tenants must demonstrate a "substantial decrease in income or medical expenses'' caused by COVID-19 in order to qualify. It will not relieve a tenant of their requirement to pay rent or restrict a landlord from recovering rent at a future time. The emergency law will last until May 31.

Banks will be ordered to halt foreclosures of properties whose owners are unable to make mortgage payments.

The city will look for local, state, and federal economic aid packages to provide relief to landlords affected by the ordinance.

The San Diego Housing Commission will also not evict tenants from the thousands of affordable housing apartments under their control if they have experienced a decrease or loss of income due to COVID-19, a spokesperson said. Tenants using Section 8 housing vouchers will not be affected.

The city of San Marcos also passed an order to halt evictions.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer said the relief program doesn't protect tenants from paying rent at a later date. NBC 7's Omari Fleming has more.

What About My Pet?

The San Diego Humane Society wants to make sure pets are taken care of during the pandemic. The organization is distributing more than 70,000 pounds of pet food and supplies to families in need.

Anyone can visit the Humane Society's campus locations in Escondido (3500 Burnet Dr.), Oceanside (572 Airport Rd.) or San Diego (5500 Gaines St.) between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to pick up a bag of dog or cat food, as well as other supplies, such as cat litter, pet treats and pet beds while supplies last.

The group is partnering with the San Diego Food Bank, San Diego Unified School District and other human service groups serving seniors in our community to make pet food available at their distribution sites.

The Helen Woodward Animal Center is partnering with Feeding San Diego to provide pet owners who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 with two weeks worth of food for themselves and their pets.

The food will be available via "drive-thru" at the center's Rancho Santa Fe location. First, pet owners must fill out a pick-up form here. The first distribution day is March 26 and more dates will be announced in the coming weeks, according to the organization.

I Lost My Health Coverage. What Do I Do?

Covered California has extended its application deadline through June 30 for those who are uninsured. Those who sign up for Covered California will have access to private health insurance plans. Talk to a certified enroller over the phone by filling out this form.

Low-income residents may qualify for Medi-Cal, which could allow some to waive premiums and co-pays. People can apply online at the Covered California website, through the county's social services department or at a hospital through a qualified hospital provider. By applying through a hospital, coverage begins immediately to those that qualify under the conditions found here.

If you don't have health insurance and feel like you need a screening or treatment for COVID-19 you may be able to waive your fees, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) said. First, check with a local community health center or hospital to see if fees can be waived. If not, check if you may be eligible for Medi-Cal or Covered California.

The CDPH and the San Diego County public health officials urge residents not to go to a clinic or hospital unless absolutely necessary. Those that are sick should self-isolate unless symptoms require hospitalization.

I'm Worried About My Own or Someone Else's Mental Health

Taking the steps necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19, like staying inside and eliminating gatherings of more than 10, may take a toll on some San Diegans. Be sure to check in on your neighbors and friends while maintaining a safe distance during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tips to Maintaining Mental Health

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has some tips to ensure you are maintaining your mental health amid stressful times:

Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories about the pandemic, including on social media

Take care of your body. Take deep breaths, stretch, or meditate. Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep, and avoid alcohol and drugs

Make time to unwind. Try to do some other activities you enjoy

Connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling

Call your healthcare provider if stress gets in the way of your daily activities for several days in a row

Stress in Children

The CDC urges parents to watch for signs of stress in the kids and teens. Some signs include excessive crying or irritation, returning to outgrown behaviors like bedwetting, excessive worrying, unhealthy eating and sleeping habits and difficulty paying attention.

Talk to children about the outbreak and answer any questions they may have but reassure them that they are safe, the CDC said. Try to keep regular routines and be a role model by taking breaks, getting plenty of sleep and exercise and connecting with others. For more tips, visit the CDC website here.

If you need help or know someone who does, call the disaster distress helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or text "TalkWithUs" to 66746. Call 9-1-1 if you feel like someone may harm themselves due to feelings of sadness, depression or anxiety.

The San Diego County crisis hotline is available at 888-724-7240.

WATCH: Director of county's behavioral health services recommends calling crisis hotline at (888) 724-7240 for help with mental health instead of emergency services. https://t.co/DOhEAMPD0p pic.twitter.com/AxhO0braGi — NBC 7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) March 23, 2020

To get your questions answered regarding coronavirus and to find out what resources are available to you, call 2-1-1 or visit 211sandiego.org

Text COSD COVID19 to 468-311 to get text alert updates

CORONAVIRUS IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY: What You Need to Know: Latest Developments | How to Help | What's Open and What's Closed | Pitching In During the Pandemic | Photos: Coronavirus Impact in SD

Are you providing a service to people affected by COVID-19 that should be included? Submit a tip here.