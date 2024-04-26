USMC ID's Marine who died during ‘aviation ground mishap' on Camp Pendleton

The U.S. Marine Corps on Friday identified the military member who died during an operation at Camp Pendleton's air base earlier this week.

Texas native Cpl. Miguel A. Maya died "as a result of an aviation ground mishap," on Tuesday, the USMC said without providing further details on the incident. The USMC previously described the operation being conducted at the time as routine.

Maya was stationed with the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron 303, Marine Aircraft Group 39, which is part of the Camp Pendleton-based 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. The helicopter training squadron operates the UH-1Y Venom and AH-1Z Viper helicopters, a USMC spokesperson said.

No other injuries were reported.