What's the Plan This Fall for Your Child's School District in San Diego?

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in San Diego County, school districts must decide how to continue classes for students this fall. We’re keeping a running guide here on those plans, whether it's on-campus learning, distance learning, or hybrid learning.

Things are changing quickly, and many districts are still meeting and creating their learning plans for the fall. NBC 7 is reaching out to all 42 school districts in the county; we will update this story as we hear back.

As California’s schools work out their reopening plans, they will need to follow the state’s guidelines for safely reopening. You can read California’s entire “Stronger Together” guide to safely reopening schools here.

The California Department of Education also offers guidance and resources on distance learning here, geared toward teachers and families of students in grades K-12.

Unified School Districts

Bonsall Unified School District

As of July 10, the district is conducting a survey of parents and still developing its plan ahead of its first day of school set for Aug. 19. To read more, click here.

Borrego Springs Unified School District

On July 6, the district published its reopening plan, which includes in-person classes, the staff wearing face masks and gloves, and student health screenings each day. Read more about the plan here.

Carlsbad Unified School District

With other school districts making announcements about reopening, Carlsbad Unified told parents July 13 that it has not yet made a decision regarding its plan for the fall. An update is expected to be announced on July 22. Read more here.

Coronado Unified School District

Superintendent Karl Mueller told NBC 7 July 14 that the district was still developing a reopening plan that "will be responsive to current public health guidance." Parents can read more here.

Mountain Empire Unified School District

The district superintendent has told families and staff that school officials are still "taking this time to gather and weigh community input in order to develop a safe and thoughtful return plan." Parents are told to check with their school's principal. More information about the potential reopening plan here.

Oceanside Unified School District

On June 23, the district outlined three different options for reopening: traditional classes, a hybrid option including online and in-class learning, and an option that is exclusively virtual. The plan is laid out here. The district said on July 14 that no final decisions have been made. In the meantime, families interested in having their students do distance learning full-time are asked to fill out this form between now and July 26.

Poway Unified School District

The Poway Unified School District said on July 13 it will give families the option of in-person or virtual learning for students this fall. PUSD said the district’s reopening plan will be finalized in the coming weeks. The first day of school for Poway Unified is set for Aug. 19.

Ramona Unified School District

In a letter to parents sent June 30, the district told parents it was still developing a reopening plan and that it would be issuing a survey to parents to find out what works best for them. To read more, click here.

San Diego Unified School District

San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD) – one of the two largest school districts in California (along with Los Angeles Unified) – said it will not reopen campuses for in-person learning this fall. This means students will continue distance learning at home when the school year starts on Aug. 31.



NBC 7 spoke with some SDUSD parents this week who said the news of continued distance learning is stressful – especially for working parents. Read that story here.

SDUSD had hoped to be able to offer a hybrid learning plan this fall that included both an in-person learning option for students and distance learning but the surge in COVID-19 cases in San Diego County has put a halt to those plans. The district plans to make an announcement on where things stand on Aug. 10.

The SDUSD includes 113 elementary schools, 24 middle schools, 27 high schools, 25 charter schools, 10 alternative schools, and 4 other schools in San Diego. In all, the largest school district in San Diego County serves 121,000 students.

San Marcos Unified School District

Superintendent Carmen Garcia told NBC 7 on July 14 that the district was still developing a plan for reopening.

Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District

On June 10, the district sent a letter to parents that said it was still developing its reopening plan but may offer parents three options, including traditional in-class learning, a hybrid plan of in-class and online learning, and an option that is exclusively virtual. Read more here.

Vista Unified School District

As of June 15, the district said it was monitoring guidance from local, state and federal health departments as it continues to develop a plan for reopening. Learn more here.

Warner Unified School District

Superintendent Dave MacLeod told NBC 7 that the school board is expected to decide by July 16 whether to move ahead with a proposal that would provide parents the option of having children either attend classrooms in-person full time or participate in a 100% distance-learning plan when the school year starts Aug. 12. Parents can read more about the options here.

High School Districts

Escondido Union High School District

The district plans on resuming classes on Aug. 25. Two models have been forwarded to the school board for approval, which are "Independent Study through the Learning Center" -- a full-time distance-learning plan -- and a "2 Day Blended Model," which would entail distance learning for all students on Mondays as well as two other days of the week, dependent upon their last name (A-M and N-Z) and one of six subgroups to which they are assigned. The board is expected to meet July 14 to vote on the proposals. However, the district said that "if the cases of COVID continue and worsen, we would delay the reopening of our school campuses and the students opting for the Blended 2-Day Model would begin with fully virtual instruction."

Fallbrook Union High School District

NBC 7 has reached out to the Fallbrook Union High School District and is awaiting a response. The district's website may have updates soon, too.

Grossmont Union High School District

GUHSD, which is targeting a return to campuses on Aug. 10, recently released its Roadmap for Reopening plan, which contains both a full distance-learning and blended options, with levels "of students on campus and in classrooms...set at 25%, 50% and 100%. Schools have the ability to move from level to level as needed, including to a full-distance learning model." All students would be participating in distance learning on Mondays regardless of which level the school has implemented. The expectations are that the school year would start at Level 2, with most students coming to campus once a week, then, after an evaluation of health conditions, processes, and procedures after 15-20 school days, possibly move to Level 3 by week 5 or 6.

Julian Union High School District

JUHSD released its reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year here. It includes six key elements: Good Hygiene Practices (frequent hand washing and use of sanitizer, face masks are encouraged); Health Checks (no-touch temp screenings); Welcoming Campus (mental health check-ins); Clean Environment (regular disinfection of campuses); Communication (prompt notification of staff and students if there’s exposure); Limit Sharing. JUHSD would block the schedule to reduce movement around campuses and limit class sizes to 15 to 18 students. The first day of school for this district is set for Aug. 11.

San Dieguito Union High School District

San Dieguito Superintendent Robert Haley sent a note to parents this week saying his district is still actively working on reopening plans for 2020-2021, monitoring state and county health guidelines to make safe decisions. “Here in SDUHSD, we’ve not yet made a decision about the reopening of our schools,” Haley wrote. “We are developing learning models for next year that will align with all of the possible pandemic scenarios we could find our district in, ranging from on-campus, in-class instruction, to the maximum extent possible as called for by the State of California in the current year’s budget, to full-time distance learning.” Haley said SDUHSD will offer a full-time distance learning program for students who are unable to attend on-campus instruction. Keep up on this district’s developments here.

Sweetwater Union High School District

Aug. 3 is the first day of school for the Sweetwater Union High School District. The district plans to offer distance learning only through the first four weeks of school, with more details to come on the next steps for the school year after that.

Elementary School Districts

Alpine Union School District

AUSD approved its Reopening Schools Plan on July 8, which includes a return to face-to-face learning in the classroom four days a week, Tuesdays through Fridays. Students will participate in distance learning on Mondays. Classes will resume on Aug. 19.

Cajon Valley Union School District

All Cajon Valley Schools will reopen to students in August. To accommodate individual family needs, students will have the option of 100% distance learning, a hybrid schedule providing two to three days a week of in-school time with the remainder under distance learning at home, or 100% in classroom learning five days a week as school capacity allows.” Classes begin Aug. 19.

Cardiff School District

The Cardiff School District sent a letter to families on July 14 saying the district is prepared to start its school year on Aug. 25 with a full return to classroom instruction that “could pivot to a staggered start hybrid model plan or a distance learning model if necessary.” The district plans to hold a special board meeting to further discuss 2020-2021 learning options and wants to finalize its plans by the end of July to give staff, students, and families time to prepare.

Chula Vista Elementary District

NBC 7 has reached out to the CVED for details on its fall learning plan.

Dehesa School District

The district sent out a parent survey in June, with replies requested by June 26. School officials have not yet announced a plan for fall.

Del Mar Union School District

All students will be enrolled in either an in-person school at a school campus or the district’s distance learning program. All parents/guardians recently completed an enrollment confirmation survey, but they will have the option to change their enrollment confirmation at the beginning of August. The first day of school will be on Aug. 24.

Encinitas Union School District

No plan for return has yet been announced, though school officials anticipate providing one by the end of July and will communicate directly with families and staff when it's been decided upon.

Escondido Union School District

Families and staff participated in a survey about returning, with the window on responses closing on July 13. Plan options can be reviewed here, though nothing has been finalized.

Fallbrook Union Elementary School District

FUESD laid out its reopening plan here, which, as of July 9, includes two options: on-campus learning 5 days a week, with a modified instructional day or virtual learning 5 days a week, taught either by a teacher or parent. You can see the district’s full presentation here. The first day of school is set for Aug. 17.

Jamul-Dulzura Union School District

NBC 7 has reached out to the district for information about its fall reopening plan.

Julian Union School District

NBC 7 has reached out to the district for information about its fall reopening plan.

La Mesa-Spring Valley School District

A staff member told NBC 7 that no plan has yet been finalized but school officials expect to make an announcement by July 17.

Lakeside Union School District

The superintendent announced July 9 that the district intends to open school on Aug. 20 "with in-person learning for all who desire to return." The school will also offer a distance-learning option to its students.

Lemon Grove School District

NBC 7 has reached out to the district for information about its fall reopening plan.

National School District

NBC 7 has reached out to the district for information about its fall reopening plan.

Rancho Santa Fe School District

Classes will resume Aug. 24. Families can select from options of voluntary distance learning or in-school home classrooms, where desks are socially-distanced, as well as socially-distanced outdoor seating and zones on campuses to keep children separated.

San Pasqual Union School District

The first day of school is set for Aug. 19, but it is unclear what instruction will look like. NBC 7 has reached out to the district for details.

San Ysidro School District

NBC 7 has reached out to the district for information about its fall reopening plan.

Santee School District

NBC 7 has reached out to the district for information about its fall reopening plan.

Solana Beach School District

NBC 7 has reached out to the district for information about its fall reopening plan.

South Bay Union School District

NBC 7 has reached out to the district for information about its fall reopening plan.

Spencer Valley School District

NBC 7 has reached out to the district for information about its fall reopening plan.

Vallecitos School District

NBC 7 has reached out to the district for information about its fall reopening plan.