Padres' star Manny Machado misses Rockies games for birth of first child

The Padres slugger will miss some games to be with his wife, Yainee

By Max Molski

Manny Machado wife
Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Manny Machado is ready to become a real-life padre.

The San Diego Padres slugger was placed on the paternity list Monday and missed the team's series opener against the Colorado Rockies to be with his wife, Yainee, for the delivery of their first child.

Major League Baseball's paternity list has a maximum of three days. The Padres are in Colorado for a four-game series that concludes Thursday afternoon.

“I would expect him to take the three days,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said, via MLB.com. “… We’re excited for them and their growing family.”

The Padres recalled infielder Matthew Batten from Triple-A El Paso in a complementary move.

Machado was the starting designated hitter for the Padres in each of their first 24 games prior to Monday's 3-1 win over the Rockies. For the season, the six-time All-Star is hitting .260 with four home runs and 12 RBIs.

The Padres return to San Diego on Friday to open a three-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies.

