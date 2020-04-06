Soft Launch Begins for SDUSD Students’ Distance Learning

A soft launch for the San Diego Unified School Districts distance learning plan begun Monday morning in what will allow students to finish the school year.

As part of the soft launch, computers and/or internet access will be provided to students who require them and teachers will communicate with students online. Chromebooks will be given students so they can continue with their education and depending on where their homes are, the pickup location for the laptops will be at the following high schools:

Clairemont

Crawford

Hoover

Lincoln

Morse

San Diego High

Scripps Ranch

Following the period of the soft launch, which will run through April 24, the school district will return to formal grading for traditional schools. As for year-round schools, graded instruction will begin May 11.

“This emergency may change the way we operate, but it will not change who we are as educators or who we are as a district,” Superintendent Cindy Marten said in a statement.

Students who are in need of Internet are encouraged to contact Cox to sign up for its Connect2Compete program, which offers free installation and internet services for 60 days.

The last day students were in school was March 16. District officials decided to close all campuses in wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.