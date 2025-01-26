What to know: Border 2 Fire Size: 6,625 acres, 10% contained

6,625 acres, 10% contained Evacuation orders: SDC-2389-A, SDC-2390, SDC-2464, SDC-2465, SDC-2466, SDC-2543, SDC-2544, SDC-2545 (Visit Genasys Protect for more information)

SDC-2389-A, SDC-2390, SDC-2464, SDC-2465, SDC-2466, SDC-2543, SDC-2544, SDC-2545 (Visit Genasys Protect for more information) Evacuation warnings: SDC-2306, SDC-2307, SDC-2389-B, SDC-2391, SDC-2393, SDC-2461, SDC-2462, SDC-2463, SDC-2467, SDC-2541, SDC-2542, SDC-2546, SDC-2605

SDC-2306, SDC-2307, SDC-2389-B, SDC-2391, SDC-2393, SDC-2461, SDC-2462, SDC-2463, SDC-2467, SDC-2541, SDC-2542, SDC-2546, SDC-2605 Road closures : Otay Lakes Road and Wueste to state Route 94 and state Route 94 from Honey Springs to state Route 188.

: Otay Lakes Road and Wueste to state Route 94 and state Route 94 from Honey Springs to state Route 188. Smoke advisory: Otay Mesa, El Cajon, Alpine, Pine Valley, Jamul and surrounding areas

UPDATE Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, 11 a.m.:



The Border 2 Fire was 10% contained Sunday with the National Weather Service's forecast of rain before sunrise prompting optimism from Cal Fire that it "should mitigate fire activity, helping fire crews to continue strengthening containment lines."

"Firefighters have made great progress slowing the spread of the fire," according to a statement from Cal Fire issued Saturday. "Dozers, hand crews, and engine companies are working on the ground to contain the fire, while helicopters are dropping water on hot spots on the interior of the fire perimeter."

The blaze — which erupted just west of Doghouse Junction in the Otay Mountain Wilderness Area on Thursday afternoon — has blackened 6,625 acres over some 10 square miles of remote terrain a few miles north of the U.S.- Mexico border, Cal Fire reported Saturday.

As of Saturday night, 2,169 structures were threatened, but none were damaged or destroyed, according to Cal Fire. There have also been no injuries reported.

Some 2,151 personnel have been assigned to the fire, along with 157 engines and 17 helicopters, Cal Fire reported.

Visits to the George Bailey Detention Facility, Rock Mountain Detention Facility and East Mesa Reentry Facility will resume at 8 a.m. Sunday after being suspended by the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

The fire prompted road closures of Otay Lakes Road and Wueste to state Route 94 and state Route 94 from Honey Springs to state Route 188.

Evacuation orders and warnings remain in place for people who live near the Border 2 fire, reports NBC 7's Kelvin Henry.

The temporary evacuation points closed Saturday.

Evacuation shelters and animal evacuation shelters for small animals were in place at 900 Rancho San Diego Parkway El Cajon at Cuyamaca College and 5821 Sweetwater Road in Bonita for large animals.

Also, due to safety and air quality concerns posed by the fire, the San Diego County Office of Education on Friday closed the following elementary schools: Camarena, Eastlake, Liberty, Marshall, Olympic View, Salt Creek and Wolf Canyon.

Other campuses shut down for the day were Eastlake High School, Eastlake Middle School, Olympian High School, East Hills Academy, High Tech High Chula Vista and Arroyo Vista Charter School.

Assisting in the effort were the San Diego County Sheriff's Office, Bureau of Land Management, San Diego County Office of Emergency Services, Chula Vista Fire Department, Chula Vista Police Department, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, California Highway Patrol, San Diego Fire Department, Red Cross, San Diego Gas and Electric, Cal OES, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Geologic Survey and Caltrans.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Original story:

The Border 2 Fire broke out on Otay Mountain near the Otay Mountain Truck Trail around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Cal Fire. It sent a large plume of smoke into the sky that could be seen for miles across San Diego County. As night fell, the flames cast an eerie glow across Otay Mountain.

As of 10:30 p.m. Friday, the fire has scorched 6,273 acres and is 10% surrounded.

Shortly after the fire started, Cal Fire San Diego said in an X post that the blaze had already burned 20 acres and had a "dangerous rate of spread." However, firefighters later downgraded the rate of spread to moderate, meaning that their efforts were beginning to bear fruit.

Fixed-wing aircraft were seen making water drops on the fast-growing fire, including a very large air tanker assigned to fight the flames, according to Cal Fire. In the late afternoon, Cal Fire said 200 personnel had been assigned to the fight.

During the afternoon, the fire crested Otay and "impacted [a] communications tower at the top of the mountain," according to Cal Fire.

Footage from an ALERTCalifornia camera shows a brush fire burning near the U.S.-Mexico border and sending a large plume of smoke into the sky in San Diego County.

By nighttime, the fire had spread to around 600 acres with 0% containment before Cal Fire officials said crews witnessed "extreme fire behavior." The blaze then exploded to thousands of acres overnight.

Authorities issued evacuation orders, warnings and advisories for those nearby the fire. Multiple schools in the Sweetwater Union High School District and the Chula Vista Elementary School District canceled classes Friday due to safety and air quality concerns. Firefighting activity also prompted several road closures.

The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for San Diego County, but the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District said the areas affected were Otay Mesa, El Cajon, Alpine, Pine Valley, Jamul and the surrounding areas.

***ACTIVE SMOKE ADVISORY UPDATE***



INCIDENT: Border 2 Fire



AFFECTED AREA: Southwestern, Central and Eastern San Diego County



AFFECTED COMMUNITIES: El Cajon, Alpine, Pine Valley, Jamul and surrounding areas



The Border 2 Fire sparked while a red flag warning was still in effect for parts of San Diego County. Thursday's forecast was for the strongest winds of a week of Santa Ana's, which brought elevated concern for firefighters and residents.

It was just one in a series of blazes that erupted in San Diego County this week, including the Gilman Fire in La Jolla, the Lilac Fire in Bonsall, the Friars Fire in Mission Valley and the Center Fire in Rancho Bernardo.

Evacuation orders, warnings and advisors issued for Border 2 Fire

Evacuation orders and warnings have been issued for areas to the fire's north, east and west — with some stretching into eastern Chula Vista.

Genasys Protect The red shows areas under evacuation orders, while the yellow indicates areas under evacuation warnings. The blue areas are under advisories.

The map above shows areas under evacuation orders in red and evacuation warnings in yellow. The blue indicates communities that are under an advisory.

An overnight shelter opened at Cuyamaca College's gymnasium on Friday for anyone affected by the Border 2 Fire, the American Red Cross Southern California Region said.

The shelter — located at 900 Rancho San Diego Pkwy, El Cajon, CA 92019 — offers evacuees a safe place to stay, meals and additional support, according to the nonprofit. Animal care partners are also there to help care for small animals.

Authorities urged residents to download the Genasys app to stay informed on evacuations.

Dozens of RVs and campers were parked at the Rancho San Diego Town Center after being evacuated from Thousand Trails Pio Pico RV Resort early Friday morning. NBC 7's Dana Williams spoke to some evacuees.

