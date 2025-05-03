San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. leaves game with injury

The San Diego Padres have been ravaged by injuries so far this Major League Baseball season. Friday night in Pittsburgh, the team's star outfielder was the latest to be injured.

In the 3rd inning, Fernando Tatis Jr. was at bat when Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller hit Tatis in the left forearm with a 93 miles per hour pitch.

Fernando Tatis Jr. left the game after being hit by this pitch



You could see the swelling already on his left forearm pic.twitter.com/TuCzvRrij5 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 3, 2025

Tatis immediately went down to the ground in pain, as the Padres medical staff rushed on to the field.

After a few minutes of examination near the batters box, Tatis walked off the field surrounded by the teams medical staff. There was a visible large welt on Tatis's forearm where he was hit by the pitch.

At 6:56pm PST Friday the Padres posted an injury update on social media saying, "Fernando Tatis Jr. exited tonight’s game with a left forearm contusion. Initial x-rays are negative. He’s receiving treatment and will continue to be evaluated."

So far this season, Tatis has a .345 batting average, a team high 8 home runs, 18 RBI and a 1.011 OPS.