Map: Where fires are burning in San Diego County

California firefighters often say there is no longer a "fire season" and the threat of a wildfire sparking and spreading quickly is year-round.

But there is a heightened awareness of wildfires in the dry fall and winter seasons -- when some of the most devastating wildfires have occurred -- as Santa Anas bring dry winds to the region that can quickly fuel a spark.

Here are what wildfires are burning in San Diego County as of Jan. 21, 2025:

Lilac Fire

The fire started Tuesday near Old Hwy 395 and Lilac Road in Bonsall around 1:20 a.m. The fire has scorched 80 acres and was 30% contained. The cause is under investigation.

Pala Fire

The fire started Tuesday near Old Hwy 395 and Canonita Drive in Fallbrook. It grew to 17 acres before crews got a handle on the blaze. The cause is under investigation.

Poway Fire

A brush fire started around 1:20 p.m. Monday along Pomerado Road. It quickly grew to 3 acres and threatened homes before it was halted by crews.

