Third hidden camera found in El Cajon fire station as city faces complaints over investigation

A third hidden camera was found at a fire station in El Cajon, city officials said, as the city faces accusations of inadequately investigating the discovery of two cameras in women’s bunkrooms at another station in February.

The third camera was found in a station’s co-ed dayroom earlier this week and turned over to police, an El Cajon spokesman said late Thursday. While the city did not share details on which station, multiple sources said it was discovered at Fire Station 9.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Two cameras were previously found at Fire Station 8 in February. Four women who work as EMTs at Fire Station 8 filed legal complaints after discovering the cameras in areas they change and sleep.

Those complaints — a tort claim against the City of El Cajon, as well as California Civil Rights Department claims with the state — allege the city, ambulance service provider American Medical Response and Heartland Fire and Rescue “failed to conduct a prompt, thorough, and fair investigation.”

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Heartland Fire and Rescue declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation and referring all questions to the city.

“Disgusted,” said Bella Mason, one of the four EMTs. “It’s like a massive betrayal. These are our friends and family.”

She said since she discovered the camera in her room, she’s been interviewed once by an El Cajon detective and there’s been little progress since.

“I think that they thought we would just forget about it,” she continued. “You can't really forget about it when you have anxiety every time you're in a fire station, which is supposed to be our home.”

Mason said this latest incident was exactly why she wanted the investigation into her case to be taken seriously in the first place. She said AMR didn’t notify employees of the February incident until this week.

“I feel like there's a lot of things they could have done to protect us, but also prevent this,” she said.

“Initially, we were asked by investigators to refrain from discussing the matter publicly beyond those directly affected. This was to allow the investigation to proceed without interference,” an AMR spokesperson said in a statement Friday.

“This week, we informed all staff about the ongoing situation and the steps we are taking to ensure their security,” the statement continues. “Additionally, we have begun utilizing electronic surveillance detection devices as part of our proactive efforts to safeguard against further exposure to unauthorized devices, while the investigation continues.”

“In the cases of sexual harassment, unfortunately, a lot of guys do things based upon what they have seen others get away with,” attorney Dan Gilleon said Monday. “That's why it's so important in situations like this for the employer to come in and investigate thoroughly so that the message sent is: You can't get away with this.”

Gilleon represents Mason and the three other women as they prepare to file a civil lawsuit. He said Friday that a fifth person – a male EMT – planned to join their complaint after resigning from his position over this in April.

Assemblymember David Alvarez (D-80) called the discovery of the cameras “horrifying.”

He said it’s situations like this that prompted him to introduce a bill to enable police to access a spy camera or tracking device without getting a warrant.

“Time is of the essence,” Alvarez said. “If someone who is utilizing this device knows that they've been caught, they can try to find ways in using their own technology to disconnect, and therefore, we won't be able to get the information as to who these individuals might be.”

“The faster you can bring that to justice and end that behavior, the less exposure and less people will be at risk,” he added.

Mason said the whole ordeal has felt incredibly violating, particularly in a space she previously thought was a safe respite while responding to difficult 911 calls.

“We work just as hard to be there and to take care of people,” Mason said. “And it's not seen. It's obviously not valued because they're doing nothing to make sure that we are protected.”

“It's not just the brothers in blue, it's brothers and sisters,” she continued. “We're all in it together.”