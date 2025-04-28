When is the Kentucky Derby? Here's everything to know at Churchill Downs in 2025

And they're off!
The most exciting two minutes in sports are almost upon us, with the 2025 Kentucky Derby scheduled for this weekend.
The 151st edition of the historic race, held annually on the first Saturday in May, features 20 of the fastest horses in the world with over 100,000 fans expected to be in attendance.
So, what time does the race actually start? What horses and jockeys are participating this year? And who are the favorites to win? Here's everything you need to know for the 2025 Kentucky Derby:
When is the Kentucky Derby 2025?
The 2025 Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday, May 3.
What is the race time for the Kentucky Derby 2025?
There will be undercard races throughout the afternoon on Saturday, but the main event isn't until later on in the early evening.
The post time is scheduled for 6:57 p.m. ET this year. That can be pushed back depending on how the horses are behaving in getting to their positions.
Where is the Kentucky Derby held?
As is tradition, the Kentucky Derby is held at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.
Churchill Downs officially opened in 1875 and has hosted the Kentucky Derby annually ever since.
How to watch the Kentucky Derby 2025, streaming options
The Kentucky Derby will air live on NBC beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.
You can also stream everything from Churchill Downs live on Peacock, starting at noon ET on Saturday.
List of the Kentucky Derby horses in 2025
The group of 20 horses in the 2025 field is as follows:
- Citizen Bull
- Neoequos
- Final Gambit
- Rodriguez
- American Promise
- Admire Daytona
- Luxor Cafe
- Journalism
- Burnham Square
- Grande
- Flying Mohawk
- East Avenue
- Publisher
- Tiztastic
- Render Judgment
- Coal Battle
- Sandman
- Sovereignty
- Chunk of Gold
- Owen Almighty
Horses can be scratched throughout the week depending on injuries. If any horse is removed from the race, they would be replaced by Baeza.
2025 Kentucky Derby odds and post positions
Here's a look at the post positions, horse names, jockeys, trainers and current odds (as of Monday):
|Post position
|Horse name
|Jockey
|Trainer
|Odds to win
|1.
|Citizen Bull
|Martin Garcia
|Bob Baffert
|20-1
|2.
|Neoequos
|Flavien Prat
|Saffie Joseph Jr.
|30-1
|3.
|Final Gambit
|Luan Machado
|Brad Cox
|30-1
|4.
|Rodriguez
|Mike E. Smith
|Bob Baffert
|12-1
|5.
|American Promise
|Nik Juarez
|Wayne Lukas
|30-1
|6.
|Admire Daytona
|Christophe Lemaire
|Yukihiro Kato
|30-1
|7.
|Luxor Cafe
|João Moreira
|Noriyuki Hori
|15-1
|8.
|Journalism
|Umberto Rispoli
|Michael McCarthy
|3-1
|9.
|Burnham Square
|Brian Hernandez Jr.
|Ian Wilkes
|12-1
|10.
|Grande
|John R. Velazquez
|Todd Pletcher
|20-1
|11.
|Flying Mohawk
|Joseph Ramos
|Whit Beckman
|30-1
|12.
|East Avenue
|Manuel Franco
|Brendan P. Walsh
|20-1
|13.
|Publisher
|Irad Ortiz Jr.
|Steven Asmussen
|20-1
|14.
|Tiztastic
|Joel Rosario
|Steven Asmussen
|20-1
|15.
|Render Judgment
|Julien Leparoux
|Kenneth McPeek
|30-1
|16.
|Coal Battle
|Juan Vargas
|Lonnie Briley
|30-1
|17.
|Sandman
|José Ortiz
|Mark Casse
|6-1
|18.
|Sovereignty
|Junior Alvarado
|William Mott
|5-1
|19.
|Chunk of Gold
|Jareth Loveberry
|Ethan West
|30-1
|20.
|Owen Almighty
|Javier Casellano
|Brian Lynch
|30-1
Kentucky Derby prize money 2025
For the second straight year, the prize purse stands at $5 million -- matching the record payout from 2024.
The winner will receive $3.1 million, followed by $1 million for second, $500,000 for third, $250,000 for fourth and $150,000 for fifth. Here's a full breakdown of the Kentucky Derby prize money.