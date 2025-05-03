Health & Science

San Diego County investigates salmonella outbreak linked to Clairemont restaurant

Five people have been hospitalized, according to the county.

By City News Service

Salmonella bacteria, a common cause of foodborne disease, invade an immune cell. Credit: NIAID. (Photo by: IMAGE POINT FR/NIH/NIAID/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
GETTY IMAGES

San Diego County public health officials were investigating a salmonella outbreak Friday linked to Aladdin Mediterranean Café in the Clairemont area of San Diego.

County epidemiologists identified 14 "confirmed and probable cases" associated with this outbreak between April 25 and 26, involving individuals ranging in age from 18 to 79.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Five people have been hospitalized, according to the county.

The county's Environmental Health and Quality Department is conducting the investigation along with Public Health Services.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"No source of the outbreak has been determined, however once the investigation is complete and it is determined there is no ongoing risk, the restaurant will be cleared to resume operation," the county statement reads.

Aladdin Café voluntarily closed when notified of the situation to allow health officials to do testing and interview staff and has worked closely with the county.

Salmonella causes an infection called Salmonellosis. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea that might have blood or mucous, abdominal cramps and fever. Symptoms generally begin 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food. Illness from salmonella can last 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment.

Local

2 hours ago

Cal Fire station closure delayed the response to Dulzura house fire

La Jolla 2 hours ago

Driver who died after car went over La Jolla cliff into ocean identified

As of April 28, the county has identified 184 cases of Salmonellosis in 2025 across the region. In 2024, there were 753 cases identified, compared with 685 in 2023 and 683 in 2022.

Copyright City News Service

This article tagged under:

Health & ScienceClairemont
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us