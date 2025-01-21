Evacuation orders that were issued earlier on Tuesday have expanded due to a growing vegetation fire that broke out in the Bonsall area of San Diego County.

As of 4 a.m., the Lilac Fire had grown to 50 acres with a moderate rate of spread and is 0% contained.

Additionally, evacuation warnings have also been issued in the surrounding area. Officials said the fire is a "potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now."

Evacuations have been ordered for the darker pink areas inside the bordered section, while those living in the yellow areas on the map are under evacuation warnings and are being told to prepare to evacuate. Map courtesy of the San Diego County Office of Emergency Services.

The fire was reported at around 1:20 a.m. near Old Highway 395 and Lilac Road, according to the San Diego County Fire Department.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department issued evacuation orders for nearby areas around 1:33 a.m. An interactive map with updated emergency evacuation information is available here.

A temporary evacuation point is at Castle Creek Country Club, which is at 8797 Circle R Drive in Escondido.

There are 66 personnel assigned to the fire, including six engines, two crews and one water tender, officials said.

The fire is threatening some structures, the fire authority said.

The Pala Fire

Meanwhile, a second fire, this one in the Pala area, had burned nearly 17 acres, but, according to Cal Fire, the "forward rate of progress" of that blaze had been stopped.

Although evacuations prompted by that fire had also been ordered, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department tweeted that that order had been lifted: " @NorthCountyFire. "If you had to leave, it is now safe to go back home. Drive slowly and carefully. Be mindful of firefighters and deputies, as well as road and utility crews, working in the area."

This is a developing story. We'll have updates as soon as they come in.