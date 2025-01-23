A brush fire began burning Thursday afternoon in La Jolla and quickly prompted evacuations.

The fire sparked around 2:30 p.m. near Gilman Drive and Via Alicante, not far from where it intersects with Interstate 5, an area close to UC San Diego and the Torrey Pines golf course, where the PGA is hosting the Farmers Insurance Open this week.

GILMAN FIRE: Fire crews are working a brush fire near Gilman and Via Alicante. Evacuations have been ordered for immediate area. See https://t.co/9cao85StVe for more information. pic.twitter.com/HrLDeIa8kU — SDFD (@SDFD) January 23, 2025

About 3 acres have been burned so far by this fire, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Shortly before 3 p.m., officials issued an evacuation order for the pink area in the map below. The perimeter of the evacuation order is bordered to the north by La Jolla Parkway (state Route 52), to the south of Torrey Pines Road, to the east of La Jolla Parkway and Torrey Pines Road and to the west of Gilman Drive.

Genasys Protext

Officials said there was an "immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access."

Also, officials warned others nearby (the yellow shaded portion of the map) that they were under an evacuation warning and should be prepared to leave if events warrant. Those under the evacuation warning are all to the west of the area comprising the evacuation order.

A temporary evacuation point was located at 9420 Athena Circle.

All evacuation orders and warnings were lifted by 4 p.m.

A second vegetation fire also began burning almost simultaneously Thursday afternoon on a hilltop near the U.S.-Mexico border. Flames from the fast-moving fire could be seen racing up a hillside on Otay Mountain, near the Otay Mountain Truck Trail.

Smoke from the blaze was visible for miles. A little before 2:30 p.m., Cal Fire San Diego said in an X post that the so-called Border 2 Fire had already burned 20 acres and had a "dangerous rate of spread." This fire, said officials, who had ordered additional resources to battle it, had the potential to grow to 200 acres.

The fires come in the wake of a series of blazes this week, including ones in Mission Valley near the Fashion Valley Mall and in Rancho Bernardo, as well as a second small one in Mission Valley on Thursday morning that started in a homeless encampment.

Most concerning for firefighters and residents, though, is the fact that Thursday's forecast is for the strongest winds of a week of Santa Ana's.

NBC 7 A fire began burning in a remote area near the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday.

Check back here for updates on this breaking news story — Ed.