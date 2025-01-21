WATCH LIVE: Brush Fire reported near Fashion Valley Mall; Evacuation orders issued

What to Know Size : The Friars Fire is currently 1.5 acres and threatening structures

: The Friars Fire is currently 1.5 acres and threatening structures Evacuation orders : An interactive map with updated emergency evacuation information is available here

: An interactive map with updated emergency evacuation information is available here Closures : Friars Road west of State Route 163 is closed; both off-ramps from SR-163 at Friars are also shut down

: Friars Road west of State Route 163 is closed; both off-ramps from SR-163 at Friars are also shut down Evacuation center : A temporary evacuation point is located at the Snap Dragon West Parking Lot, 2101 Stadium Way, San Diego

: A temporary evacuation point is located at the Snap Dragon West Parking Lot, 2101 Stadium Way, San Diego School evacuated: The San Diego County Office of Education's Linda Vista campus and Linda Vista Innovation Center have being evacuated=

A brush fire in Mission Valley on a hillside across from Fashion Valley Mall has prompted evacuation orders since it was threatening structures.

The so-called Friars Fire was reported at around noon on the 7000 block of Friars Road, a densely populated area of Mission Valley that includes the Fashion Valley Mall.

The first crews arrived within 6 minutes, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue. Cal Fire reported the fire at 2 acres.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The flames shown by SkyRanger 7 are racing up a hillside toward a housing complex called Fashion Hills, along the 7000 block of Camino Degrazia. A plume of smoke was visible from Interstate 15.

Nearly 100 firefighters with various agencies, including the city of Poway, have responded with 15 fire engines, three brush rigs and three firefighting helicopters.

Evacuation orders

San Diego County's Office of Emergency Services initially sent out evacuation orders for the area north of Friars Road and east of SR-163, but by 1:15 p.m., both SDFD and San Diego police said there were no evacuation orders.

A few minutes later, the San Diego Police Department later issued evacuation orders and warnings for the following areas:

Evacuations have been ordered for the darker pink areas inside the bordered section, while those living in the yellow areas on the map are under evacuation warnings and are being told to prepare to evacuate. Map courtesy of the OES Emergency.

Temporary Evacuation Point is located at the Snap Dragon West Parking Lot, 2101 Stadium Way, San Diego, CA 92108.

Road closures

Friars Road, west of State Route 163 is closed for mop up of hot spots, San Diego Fire-Rescue said.

The SR-163 NB and SB off-ramps to Friars Road have been closed due to a brush fire. pic.twitter.com/ee0RYtylqS — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) January 21, 2025

School evacuated

The SDCOE Linda Vista campus and Linda Vista Innovation Center were being evacuated.

Due to an active fire, the SDCOE Linda Vista campus and Linda Vista Innovation Center are being evacuated. If you are en route for appointment or class, please avoid the area. We will share updates as the situation unfolds. — San Diego County Office of Education (@SanDiegoCOE) January 21, 2025

This is a developing story. We'll have updates as soon as they come in.

The fire sparked around noon on Tuesday and quickly climbed up a hillside across Friars Road.