Lengthy daytime closure scheduled Saturday on busy stretch of state Route 163

The California Department of Transportation is warning drivers to expect delays Saturday for several miles of state Route 163.

All lanes of SR-163 south from Interstate 8 to Interstate 5 will be closed from 6 a.m. till noon.

Officials said road crews will be picking up trash, trimming trees, removing brush and repairing damaged sections of the roadway.

Also closed will be the eastbound and westbound I-8 ramps to southbound SR-163, as well as the Washington Street and Robinson Avenue on-ramps to southbound SR-163.

"Westbound I-8 motorists will continue westbound I-8 to the southbound I-5 connector ramp, continue I-5 to the SR-163 connector," officials said, while eastbound "I-8 motorists will continue eastbound I-8 to southbound Interstate 805 connector, continue I-805 to southbound."

Also, drivers on the I-15/westbound state Route 94 (SR-94) connector will be told to stay on the SR-94 to go northbound on I-5 to the SR-163 connector.

Motorists are warned, however, that the work is contingent upon accidents and the weather.