Lengthy daytime closure scheduled Saturday on busy stretch of state Route 163

All lanes of southbound SR-163 from Interstate 8 to Interstate 5 will be closed from 6 a.m. till noon.

By Eric S. Page

The California Department of Transportation is warning drivers to expect delays Saturday for several miles of state Route 163.

All lanes of SR-163 south from Interstate 8 to Interstate 5 will be closed from 6 a.m. till noon.

Officials said road crews will be picking up trash, trimming trees, removing brush and repairing damaged sections of the roadway.

Also closed will be the eastbound and westbound I-8 ramps to southbound SR-163, as well as the Washington Street and Robinson Avenue on-ramps to southbound SR-163.

"Westbound I-8 motorists will continue westbound I-8 to the southbound I-5 connector ramp, continue I-5 to the SR-163 connector," officials said, while eastbound "I-8 motorists will continue eastbound I-8 to southbound Interstate 805 connector, continue I-805 to southbound."

Also, drivers on the I-15/westbound state Route 94 (SR-94) connector will be told to stay on the SR-94 to go northbound on I-5 to the SR-163 connector.

Motorists are warned, however, that the work is contingent upon accidents and the weather.

