La Jolla

Watch LIVE: Brush fires with ‘dangerous rate of spread' burning near U.S.-Mexico border

Most concerning for firefighters and residents is the fact that Thursday's forecast is for the strongest winds of a week of Santa Anas

By Eric S. Page

A large vegetation fire began burning Thursday afternoon on a hilltop near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Smoke from the so-called Border 2 Fire was visible for miles. It's not yet known what, if any, resources, have been assigned to the blaze, though a fixed-wing aircraft was seen making a water drop on what is obviously a fast-growing fire. Later in the day, multiple aircraft were assigned to fight the flames, according to Cal Fire.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Brush fires in San Diego

Wildfires Jan 21

Map: Where fires are burning in San Diego County

Rancho Bernardo Jan 22

Brush fire burning in Rancho Bernardo

Mission Valley Jan 21

Brush fire breaks out near Fashion Valley Mall

Flames from the fire could be seen racing up a hillside on Otay Mountain, near the Otay Mountain Truck Trail.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

At a little before 2:30 p.m., Cal Fire San Diego tweeted out that the border fire had already burned 20 acres and had a "dangerous rate of spread." This fire, said officials, who had ordered additional resources to battle it, had the potential to grow to 500 acres. Ninety minutes later, the fire had spread to 140 acres and was at 0% containment.

During the afternoon, the fire crested Otay and "impacted [a] communications tower at the top of the mountain," according to Cal Fire.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department 17 hours ago

San Diego Fire-Rescue is facing proposed budget cuts. What it means for your safety

La Jolla 1 hour ago

Brush fire prompts evacuations in La Jolla

A second fire began burning almost simultaneously in La Jolla near Gilman Drive, not far from the campus of the UC San Diego. That fire, which was not nearly as large — the lates estimates put it at 3 acres — prompted evacutions in the heavily populated area. By 4 p.m., the evacuation order had been lifted.

The fires come in the wake of a series of blazes this week, including ones in Mission Valley near the Fashion Valley Mall and in Rancho Bernardo, as well as a second small one in Mission Valley on Thursday morning started in a homeless encampment.

A fire began burning in a remote area near the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday.
A fire began burning in a remote area near the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday.

Most concerning for firefighters and residents, though, is the fact that Thursday's forecast is for the strongest winds of a week of Santa Ana's.

Check back here for updates on this breaking news story — Ed.

This article tagged under:

La Jolla
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us