Watch Live: Evacuations ordered as brush fire threatens homes in Rancho Bernardo, SDFD says

Evacuation point: 12080 Carmel Mountain Road, San Diego

Size: 7 acres, 0% contained

Firefighters are responding Wednesday to a brush fire in Rancho Bernardo that injured one person, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

The fire started around 8:55 a.m. near Bernardo Center Drive and Camino del Norte. SDFD was responding alongside Poway Fire. By 11 a.m., the fire had grown to seven acres with no containment.

Evacuations

The so-called Center Fire had the potential for 100 acres and evacuations were ordered as the fire threatened structures, SDFD said.

OES Emergency Evacuations have been ordered for the pink areas inside the bordered section, while those living in the yellow areas on the map are under evacuation warnings and are being told to prepare to leave. Map courtesy of the OES Emergency.

A map of areas under evacuation alerts shows evacuations were ordered for zones just west of Interstate 15 and east of Black Mountain as well as some portions north of Black Mountain. Other areas north of the mountain were under evacuation warnings.

A Temporary Evacuation Point is located at the Costco parking lot (12080 Carmel Mountain Road, San Diego, CA 92128).

The fire was also burning near schools. RB Kinder Care was evacuated and Turtleback Elementary School had students sheltering in place. The Poway Unified School District has evacuated students from Rolling Hills Elementary and also said they were also keeping students at other campuses indoors as a precaution.

Parents of children attending RB Kinder Care are being directed to 11203 Paseo Montanoso, after having originally been told to pick up children at the corner of Camino del Norte and Paseo Montanoso.

Road Closures

A SigAlert has been issued for northbound and southbound Interstate 15 at Camino Del Norte where smoke was creating stop-and-go traffic. The offramps to Camino del Norte were also closed.

Closures include:

I-15 northbound was closed between Camino Del Norte and Bernardo Center Drive

Bernardo Center and Camino Del Norte

Paseo Montanoso at Avenida De Los Lobos and Camino Del Norte

Injuries

One person suffered burn injuries in the fire and was transported to a nearby hospital, the fire department said. It was not clear what started the fire or how the person was injured.

About 175 firefighters responded from agencies including Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District, Cal Fire San Diego, Poway fire and others. Several brush rigs and fire engines, as well as three firefighting helicopters have been assigned to the scene.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.