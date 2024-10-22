Decision 2024

Here's how to track your ballot for the 2024 Presidential Election in San Diego County

Getting registered for tracking your ballot is easy by signing up online

By NBC 7 Staff

A bin holds mail-in ballots before they are prepared and scanned by the Montgomery County Board of Elections at a recreation center in Germantown, Maryland, U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Amid fears of the coronavirus, a record number of voters plan to cast their ballots for the presidential election by mail. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Getty Images

The 2024 Presidential General Election is looming and San Diegans are getting a constant reminder of this year's Election Day.

San Diegans will be asked to vote on the nation's next president, which is sure to be a historic election, no matter who wins.

But how do you keep tabs on your ballot once you cast it? We'll walk you through just how to do that.

Sign up for the ballot tracker

Once your ballot is complete, head to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters' website. There, you will be prompted to visit the State of California’s BallotTrax website. Once there, constituents should take the following steps to get set up:

  • Input your first and last name, birthday and zip code as prompted
  • Under “Contact Preference,” select how you would like to receive notifications about your ballot. You can select email, text and voicemails. You can also change your preferences for language and notification hours
  • Click “update” after selecting your preferred means of communication

The state’s BallotTrax dashboard will show you the status of your mail ballot. Whether it’s been delivered, is en route for review, or is complete, you can track its process there. The website also shows you what previous mail-in ballots were sent to you and the status of those.

Where to drop off your ballot

Dropping off your ballot is as easy as finding any of the Registrar's Official Ballot Boxes located around the county and slipping it in. Click here to find one near you. Remember to check the hours for your location.

You can also return your ballot by mail promptly so that it is received before the final day of voting which is Nov. 5.

To mail your ballot, find a U.S. Postal Service blue box near you, click here. However, vote-by-mail return envelopes MUST be postmarked on or before Election Day and the Registrar of Voters office must receive it no later than Nov. 12.

Starting Oct. 26, you can also take your ballot to any vote center through the final day of voting on Nov. 5.

Did you lose your ballot or did not receive it?

If you did not receive your vote-by-mail ballot or if you have lost or destroyed your original vote-by-mail ballot, you may apply in writing for a replacement vote-by-mail ballot. This application must be completed and signed by the voter.

Click here for that application.

