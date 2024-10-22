Here's how to track your ballot for the 2024 Presidential Election in San Diego County

The 2024 Presidential General Election is looming and San Diegans are getting a constant reminder of this year's Election Day.

San Diegans will be asked to vote on the nation's next president, which is sure to be a historic election, no matter who wins.

But how do you keep tabs on your ballot once you cast it? We'll walk you through just how to do that.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Sign up for the ballot tracker

Once your ballot is complete, head to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters' website. There, you will be prompted to visit the State of California’s BallotTrax website. Once there, constituents should take the following steps to get set up:

Input your first and last name, birthday and zip code as prompted

Under “Contact Preference,” select how you would like to receive notifications about your ballot. You can select email, text and voicemails. You can also change your preferences for language and notification hours

Click “update” after selecting your preferred means of communication

Voting by mail? Don't forget to sign and date your ballot return envelope. ✍️Your signature is required for your vote to count! #SDVOTE pic.twitter.com/Z63ycErEP4 — San Diego County Registrar of Voters (@SDVOTE) October 11, 2024

The state’s BallotTrax dashboard will show you the status of your mail ballot. Whether it’s been delivered, is en route for review, or is complete, you can track its process there. The website also shows you what previous mail-in ballots were sent to you and the status of those.

How to vote by mail:



🖊️Completely fill in the oval next to your choice with black or blue ink



✉️Seal your voted ballot inside your postage-paid return envelope



✍️Sign and date your return envelope



✅Return by mail or at any ballot drop box: https://t.co/oAZpk4Wq2S pic.twitter.com/LsISkbD9z9 — San Diego County Registrar of Voters (@SDVOTE) October 15, 2024

Where to drop off your ballot

Dropping off your ballot is as easy as finding any of the Registrar's Official Ballot Boxes located around the county and slipping it in. Click here to find one near you. Remember to check the hours for your location.

You can also return your ballot by mail promptly so that it is received before the final day of voting which is Nov. 5.

To mail your ballot, find a U.S. Postal Service blue box near you, click here. However, vote-by-mail return envelopes MUST be postmarked on or before Election Day and the Registrar of Voters office must receive it no later than Nov. 12.

Starting Oct. 26, you can also take your ballot to any vote center through the final day of voting on Nov. 5.

Did you lose your ballot or did not receive it?

If you did not receive your vote-by-mail ballot or if you have lost or destroyed your original vote-by-mail ballot, you may apply in writing for a replacement vote-by-mail ballot. This application must be completed and signed by the voter.

Click here for that application.