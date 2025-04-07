Person found dead inside apartment in San Marcos

Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a person found dead inside an apartment in San Marcos, authorities said Sunday.

Deputies responded at 3 p.m. Saturday to a call of a person found dead inside an apartment in the 1000 block of Amorlite Drive, said Lt. Juan Marquez of the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

"Upon arrival, deputies located the deceased person inside with no obvious signs of trauma," Marquez said. "Due to the suspicious nature of the incident, the sheriff's Homicide Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation."

Anyone with any information regarding the death was urged to call the sheriff's Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or, after hours, at 858-868-3200. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.