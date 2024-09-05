Key dates San Diego voters should know for the 2024 Presidential Election

While it may seem like the 2024 Presidential General Election is still a long way off — it's actually very close. Heading into election season, here are some important dates registered San Diego County voters will want to be aware of.

Scroll down for key calendar dates leading up to the Nov. 5, 2024 Presidential General Election.

The Democratic and Republican conventions have ended and we've passed Labor Day, which traditionally signals the start of campaign season.

The first presidential debate is scheduled for Sept. 10 between Former President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, and Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris. Not long after, Trump is scheduled to be sentenced in his New York hush money case on Sept. 18. And early in-person voting will start as soon as Sept. 20 in some states.

Here are some of the key election dates for San Diegans.

Check your voter registration

When preparing to vote, check your voter registration to verify that your political party preference, home address, and if different, your mailing address. Click here to check your registration status or register to vote.

Thursday, Sept. 26: Voter Information Pamphlets sent out

All registered voters in San Diego County will start seeing those familiar Voter Information Pamphlets in their mail starting on Sept. 26.

Week of Oct. 6: Ballots sent in the mail

During the week of Oct. 6, expect to see your official ballot arrive in the mail. Thanks to the California Voter's Choice Act, every active registered voter in San Diego County will receive a ballot in their mail.

Monday, Oct. 7: In-person early voting begins

If you prefer to get your in-person voting done early, this is the time. The County Registrar's office opens on Oct. 7 for early voting, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 8: Ballot drop boxes open

If you prefer to drop off your ballot, official ballot drop boxes open on Oct. 8 through Nov. 5 and are located around the county. A list of drop box locations and a locator map will become available on the Election Information page here.

What do the Registrar’s official ballot drop boxes look like?

Official ballot drop boxes are red, white and blue and feature the Registrar's logo and the County seal. All of the boxes will be labeled “Official Ballot Drop Box” and are made from high-grade, heavy gauge stainless steel.

San Diego County Registrar of Voters An official San Diego County Registrar of Voters ballot drop box at the North Park Library.

Monday, Oct. 21: Deadline to register to vote

This is the last day you can register to vote for the 2024 Presidential General Election. Check your registration status and details by clicking here.

Saturday, Oct. 26: Vote centers open for in-person voting

In addition to the County Registrar's office, some vote centers will start opening daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 26 through Nov. 4. Early voting in-person (and dropping off your ballot) can be a way to avoid long voting lines.

Saturday, Nov. 2: More vote centers open

With only a few days left of election season, more than 200 vote centers and the Registrar's office will open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 4.

Tuesday, Nov. 5: Election Day

Election Day is the final day to vote. On this day, all vote centers, official ballot drop boxes and the Registrar's office will be open extra hours, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In order to count, vote-by-mail return envelopes MUST be postmarked on or before Election Day and the Registrar of Voters office must receive it no later than Nov. 12, 2024.