San Diego

Man stabbed to death after allegedly threatening girlfriend: SDPD

The resident told police "her friend's boyfriend was at the location attempting to force entry into her home to assault the female," according to the San Diego Police Department.

By City News Service

San Diego police patrol car
NBC 7

San Diego police Saturday were investigating the early morning stabbing death of a 23-year-old man in the Grant Hill neighborhood, after he allegedly forced his way into a home and threatened his girlfriend.

At 12:42 a.m. Saturday, police were informed about a domestic violence incident in the 200 block of 28th Street. The resident told police "her friend's boyfriend was at the location attempting to force entry into her home to assault the female," according to the San Diego Police Department.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Officers found a man "in medical distress in the residence," and rendered aid until paramedics arrived. He was taken to a hospital with at least one stab wound to his upper body and was pronounced dead, according to the SDPD. He was not identified pending family notification.

"All other parties involved in the incident were still at the location when officers arrived," police said. Officers detained a 23-year-old female suspect, but released her "pending additional investigation."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

It was not clear if the man was stabbed by his girlfriend or the other woman at the scene.

"Preliminary information gathered shows the victim, who does not live at the location, forced entry into the home by kicking in the door, after threatening to assault his girlfriend, who was inside," the SDPD said. "The victim gained entry and was ultimately stabbed at least one time."

Detectives were looking into what led to the fight and stabbing, "and the precise actions of everyone involved," police said, including collecting video evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Local

San Diego Humane Society 30 mins ago

Mountain lion on the mend at Ramona Wildlife Facility

Art and Culture 1 hour ago

San Diego celebrates Arts, Culture & Creativity Month in San Ysidro

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

This article tagged under:

San DiegoSan Diego Police Department
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us