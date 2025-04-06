Man stabbed to death after allegedly threatening girlfriend: SDPD

San Diego police Saturday were investigating the early morning stabbing death of a 23-year-old man in the Grant Hill neighborhood, after he allegedly forced his way into a home and threatened his girlfriend.

At 12:42 a.m. Saturday, police were informed about a domestic violence incident in the 200 block of 28th Street. The resident told police "her friend's boyfriend was at the location attempting to force entry into her home to assault the female," according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officers found a man "in medical distress in the residence," and rendered aid until paramedics arrived. He was taken to a hospital with at least one stab wound to his upper body and was pronounced dead, according to the SDPD. He was not identified pending family notification.

"All other parties involved in the incident were still at the location when officers arrived," police said. Officers detained a 23-year-old female suspect, but released her "pending additional investigation."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

It was not clear if the man was stabbed by his girlfriend or the other woman at the scene.

"Preliminary information gathered shows the victim, who does not live at the location, forced entry into the home by kicking in the door, after threatening to assault his girlfriend, who was inside," the SDPD said. "The victim gained entry and was ultimately stabbed at least one time."

Detectives were looking into what led to the fight and stabbing, "and the precise actions of everyone involved," police said, including collecting video evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.