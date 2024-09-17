San Diego Voting Guide: How to vote, key dates & more about the 2024 Presidential Election

2024 is a Presidential Election year, and San Diego voters will have a hand in deciding who will lead the country for the next four years. San Diegans will also cast their votes on a number of local and statewide issues and candidates this November.

As you look over your ballot, you may have some questions. So, NBC 7 put together this guide answering some of the most common election-related questions to prepare you to vote in the 2024 General Election.

From voting by mail to what's on your ballot, here's what you should know:

When is the 2024 General Election in San Diego County?

Election Day for the 2024 General Election is on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, but San Diego County voters have the option of submitting their ballots early by either using drop boxes across the county or by voting at an official Vote Center. All polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Am I registered to vote?

If you think you may have registered to vote before, or want to make changes to your voting preferences, check your registration status here.

If you've recently moved or changed your name, you must re-register to vote by completing a new voter registration form.

Either way, it's a good idea to ensure the Registrar of Voters has your correct mailing address.

If you have not previously registered, you can do so here:

To register to vote, you must be:

A U.S. citizen

A California resident

At least 18 years old on or before the next election

Not in state or federal prison for a felony conviction

Not declared mentally incompetent by court action

The last day to register online or by mail to vote in the state of California is Oct. 21. If you miss the deadline, don't worry. There's still a way to vote in the November election. (We'll explain that next).

Can I still register to vote?

Luckily, for those who miss out on registering to vote during the window, the state of California allows residents to register using what's called conditional voter registration up until and on Election Day, but it must be done in person.

If you meet the criteria to become a registered voter, go to the Registrar's office at 5600 Overland Ave., San Diego, or any vote center to register and to vote using a provisional ballot. Rest assured, your vote will still be counted once you've been verified as a registered voter.

You will also be registered to vote in any future elections.

When should I receive my mail ballot?

Voter information pamphlets starting going out ot registered voters on Sept. 26. Ballots will start going out to voters on Oct. 6 and should be received that same week.

What if I haven't received my mail ballot?

First, check the status of your ballot here. If you haven't received it yet and it should have been delivered, click here and scroll down to the Replacement Vote-by-Mail Ballot Application section.

With false claims of voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election, a lack of trust is not something the San Diego County Registrar of Voters Cynthia Paes avoids talking about. She wants San Diegans to know, and have confidence in, the ballot-counting process. NBC 7's Dana Williams gets an inside look.

Can I vote in person this year?

Yes, and not just on Election Day. In-person voters can vote as early as Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (8 p.m. on Election Day) at select vote center locations across the county and at the Registrar's Office located at 5600 Overland Ave., San Diego. The locations have not yet been announced.

Voters who choose to vote in person can take their vote-by-mail ballots to cast them at a vote center. But if you forget to bring your ballot, the vote center will have electronic ballot marking devices so you can cast your ballot in person. Upon check-in, workers will ensure your mail-in ballot is suspended and your in-person ballot counts.

Note that if you do not bring your mail-in ballot with you, you will be voting on an electronic machine, which prints out a paper ballot to be submitted to poll workers. See what that's like here.

You will not be asked for your ID unless you are a first-time voter, in which case, you may be asked to provide an acceptable form of identification before they hand you your ballot.

The vote centers will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Super Tuesday when they will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. NBC 7's Dana Williams reports on March 2, 2024.

Can I vote by mail this year?

Yes, voting by mail is encouraged. Every registered voter in California will receive a vote-by-mail ballot for the 2024 General Election.

First, make sure your ballot is ready to go by signing and dating your return envelope and sealing your ballot inside.

Then, find a ballot-box dropoff location near you (locations TBA) or return to any U.S. Postal Service blue box starting on Oct. 8.

Your return envelope must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the Registrar’s office within seven days following Election Day.

What's on my ballot?

Every San Diego voter will be asked to select their candidate for President of the United States but there is a number of ballot measures and candidates unique to where you live.

To find your districts and what candidates are on your ballot locally, Use this tool from the San Diego County Registrar's office to get a sample ballot specific to your voting address.

All California voters will also be asked to vote on a handful of statewide propositions. Here's what to know:

Can I take a selfie with my ballot?

Yes. Voters can take photos of their ballot and share it on social media after the state Legislature overturned a law in 2017 that prohibited it. Keep in mind that it is still illegal to take photos or videos of other people voting.

What if I lost my ballot?

A voter can request a replacement ballot by filling out this form and submitting it to your Registrar of Voter's office.

What should I do if I run into any problems voting?

A department of Investigative Services for the state of California looks into criminal violations during the election process, like misuse of voter registration and voting violations. To report a complaint, use the web form here.

To report other types of election complaints, visit here.

Voters who are challenged on their voting eligibility, who experience voter intimidation or have trouble at their polling place are encouraged to report such incidents.

If you run into any of the above issues, or have any questions about the voting process, more than 100 organizations across the U.S. operate an Election Protection hotline, which can be reached at:

1-866-OUR-VOTE (1-866-687-8683): English

1-888-VE-Y-VOTA (1-888-839-8682): Spanish/English

1-888-API-VOTE (1-888-274-8683): Asian languages/English

1-844-YALLA-US (1-844-925-5287): Arabic/English

The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law is one of the organizations that helps operate the hotline during election season.

Residents can also text MYVOTE to 866-687-8683 to get help from trained volunteers. Assistance is also available on Twitter or Facebook Messenger at @866ourvote, and live-chatting can be accessed on the group's website.