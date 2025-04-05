5 UCSD students have F-1 visas revoked, 6th student deported

Five UC San Diego students had their F-1 visas terminated this week, according to a campus-wide notice sent from Chancellor Pradeep Khosla's office on Friday. It also said a sixth student was "detained at the border, denied entry, and deported to their home country."

The statement continued by saying school officials received no prior warning to the notice and that "the federal government has not explained the reasons behind the terminations." The school will be working directly with the affected students for support.

The UCSD Guardian, their student-run newspaper, first sent out the publication. We have reached out to them for a comment, but have not heard back.

NBC 7 reached out directly to the chancellor's office for a comment, but we have also not heard back.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The University of California, made up of 10 campuses across the state, released a statement on Friday saying,

"The University of California is aware that international students across several of our campuses have been impacted by recent SEVIS terminations. This is a fluid situation, and we continue to monitor and assess its implications for the UC community and the people affected. We are committed to doing what we can to support all members of our community as they exercise their rights under the law. In doing that, the University will continue to follow all applicable state and federal laws." UC Office of the President

SEVIS---the Student Exchange Visitor Information System---is the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's web-based data collection and monitoring system, according to UC San Diego's International Services and Engagement Office.

This follows recent reports of the federal government terminating student visas this week, according to The Associated Press (AP). The news agency said some affected students across the country have been targeted over recent on-campus protests or criminal infractions, while others are left wondering of their violations.