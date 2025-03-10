NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 Accepting Applications for NBCUNIVERSAL LOCAL IMPACT GRANTS

NBC 7, Telemundo 20 and Comcast NBCUniversal announced the return of the NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants for its eighth consecutive year in 2025. The competitive grant challenge will award $227,272 in unrestricted funds to eligible nonprofits that serve or are based in the San Diego area.

The nonprofits interested in applying for grants will need to apply under one of the three categories of the program, which include: Youth Education & Empowerment, Next Generation Storytellers, and Community Engagement.

Apply here now for the NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants Program.

Application period is between March 11 and April 11. Winners will be announced later this year.

Organizations interested in learning more about this year’s grant program can register here to join an informational session on March 18 at 10 a.m. PT.

Key Grant Eligibility Requirements

501(c)(3) nonprofit’s headquarters and/or the program for which the organization is applying must be located in a participating market;

Entity must service the market they operate from;

Organization’s total expenses must be between $100,000 and $1,000,000; and

Nonprofit must help to resolve everyday community issues in any of the three grant categories.

NBCUniversal Local Impact Grant Categories Include

Youth Education and Empowerment - In-school and community-based programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/STEAM education and youth entrepreneurship.

Next Generation Storytellers - Programs that develop pathways for emerging talent and youth voices to explore careers in communications, arts, news, sports and entertainment

Community Engagement - Programs that help foster community unity by enabling individuals to engage with and volunteer in their regions.

The 2025 NBCU Local Impact Grants will deliver a total of $2.5 million in unrestricted funds across the 11 U.S. markets served by NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations. Founded in 2018, NBCUniversal’s grant program has provided $18.5 million to 546 organizations, including the 76 nonprofits awarded $2.5 million last year.

Participating Markets

New York (WNBC, WNJU)

Los Angeles (KNBC, KVEA)

Chicago (WMAQ, WSNS)

Philadelphia (WCAU, WWSI)

Dallas-Fort Worth (KXAS, KXTX)

Washington D.C. (WRC-TV, WZDC)

Boston (WBTS, WNEU)

San Francisco (KNTV, KSTS)

Miami (WTVJ, WSCV)

San Diego (KNSD, KUAN)

Hartford, Conn. (WVIT, WRDM)

For additional rules/eligibility requirements, please visit www.localimpactgrants.com.

Follow on social @NBCUFoundation and #LocalImpactGrants.