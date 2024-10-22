It's about that time again when San Diegans get to fulfill their civic duty and have their voices heard via votes.

Ballots were mailed out the week of Oct. 6, for the 2024 General Election and already, registered voters will be able to early vote in-person starting Oct. 7. The very next day on Oct. 8, ballot drop boxes open.

Those who prefer the rush of the Election Day buzz can vote traditionally in person on Nov. 5, as well.

If you've already taken a look at your ballot and may be confused about what districts you can vote in, this handy guide can help:

How do districts work?

Here's the first thing you should know: Every San Diego County voter is a part of districts on the national level (The U.S. House and the U.S. Senate); on the state level (the California Assembly and the California Senate) and on the county level. Depending on which municipality you live in, there may also be districts for your city council, school board and other important contests.

What's my district for State and National Races?

Every California voter will get to decide on U.S. Senate, U.S. House., Congressional special elections, State Senate, State Assembly, State ballot measures, local ballot measures, school boards, municipal positions, candidate ballot access and even recalls, according to Ballotpedia.

For a closer look at your candidates for those districts, use the interactive tool below. Enter your address and the tool will tell you what district you are a part of and your candidate options.

What's my district for San Diego County races?

The county districts determine which supervisor represents you. The region has five districts from the most southwest corner of San Diego that borders Mexico to the furthest northeast near Riverside and Imperial Counties. For a better look at which district you belong to and who represents you, click here for a map.

Five different county supervisors represent five different districts in the San Diego County region. (City of San Diego)

What's my district for San Diego City Council races?

If you're a voter in San Diego, you may be asked to decide on a city councilmember.

There are a total of nine districts in America’s Finest City that stretch from San Ysidro to San Pasqual Valley. San Diegans who want to learn which city district they belong to can click here for more information.

On county-created map you can insert your address into the upper left corner to see which district you belong to.

What are the California Propositions?

San Diego voters will be weighing in on 10 California ballot propositions for the 2024 election. This year's proposition bundle includes voting on affordable housing, minimum wage and the right to marriage.

For a full breakdown of all 10 California ballot propositions for the 2024 election, click here.