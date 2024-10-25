Every San Diego County registered voter received a ballot by mail but for some there is an appeal to heading to the polls, filling out a ballot in person and getting that coveted "I Voted" sticker once the task is done.

Luckily, San Diego County provides hundreds of options to do just that, and voters don't have to wait until Election Day.

In-person early voting is already underway at the San Diego County Registrar of Voters Office and starting this week, dozens more polling places, known as vote centers will open. In the few days leading up to Election Day on Nov. 5, 2024, even more locations will open to meet the needs of local voters.

If voting in person is your preferred method, we have what you should know below (and, if it's not, click here).

How to vote in person in San Diego County

On Oct. 26, 39 vote centers will open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Nov. 2, more than 200 locations will open during the same hours through Nov. 4. On Election Day, voters can cast their ballots at any of those vote centers from 7 a.m to 8 p.m.

Voters can visit any vote center in the county to vote on a ballot marking device using a touch screen. They do not need to go to a designated site. The ballot marking device does not store, tabulate or count any votes, according to the registrar's office.

Find a vote center near you with this map or this list

Vote center services include:

ADA-accessible ballot marking devices

Language assistance and voting materials in the county’s four federally covered languages: Spanish, Filipino (Tagalog), Vietnamese and Chinese

Voter registration or registration updates with the ability to vote on the same day

Voting in person if you made a mistake on or lost your mail ballot

What if I want to use my mail-in ballot?

If you prefer to use your mail ballot, simply drop your completed ballot off at any official ballot drop box location between now and Election Day on Nov. 5. Find your closest one here. Keep in mind, days and hours vary by location, so check before you go.

You can also drop your ballot off on Election Day (Nov. 5) at any drop box location from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Send your ballot off at U.S. Postal Service blue box. Your return envelope must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the Registrar’s office within seven days following Election Day. (No postage required). Find a USPS location near you here.

Find your closest drop box location here

Official Registrar of Voters drop boxes look like this:

San Diego County Registrar of Voters An official San Diego County Registrar of Voters ballot drop box at the North Park Library.

Officials at the county registrar of voters say to return your ballot by mail promptly so it is received well before the final day of voting, Nov. 5

Step 1: Follow your ballot's instructions at the top to fill it out.

Follow your ballot's instructions at the top to fill it out. Step 2: Insert and seal your ballot inside your return envelope.

Insert and seal your ballot inside your return envelope. Step 3: Date and sign your own name on the front of the envelope. DO NOT PRINT your name. You must sign your ballot for it to be accepted.

Date and sign your own name on the front of the envelope. DO NOT PRINT your name. You must sign your ballot for it to be accepted. Step 4: Mail your ballot as soon as possible, making sure it is postmarked by Election Day

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Election Day on Nov. 5, 2024, to be counted. That means that your ballot must be dropped off in a USPS mailbox before the last pickup time listed at that location, according to the USPS.

If you are unsure if your ballot will be postmarked on time, consider dropping it off at one of the secure ballot-drop-off locations in the county, all of which are open on Election Day until 8 p.m.

Mayor Todd Gloria is seeking a second term in the City of San Diego’s highest office. Police officer Larry Turner is challenging the incumbent. It is a contest between political experience and completely fresh eyes. Both candidates join NBC 7 Political Reporter Joey Safchik on Politically Speaking ahead of the election. With homelessness as a major issue facing mayoral candidates, the Registrar of Voters explains that you do not need a permanent address to make your voice heard.

Can I still register to vote in the 2024 California General Election?

Oct. 21 is the last day for San Diego County residents to register to vote for the November Presidential Election to receive a ballot in the mail.

People who want to register after Oct. 21 will have to visit the San Diego County Registrar of Voters' office in Kearny Mesa or visit a vote center to provisionally register through Nov. 5.

Click here to see if you are registered to vote in the Nov. 5 election.