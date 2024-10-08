Ballots are on their way to every San Diego County registered voter for the Nov. 5, 2024, Presidential Election and some may be wondering what to do with it next.

The simple answer is: Fill it out, sign it, seal it and send it off through the United States Postal Service or drop it in any blue box. You must ensure your ballot is postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024, to be counted.

Track your ballot every step of the way by signing up for "Where's My Ballot?" You'll receive notifications about the status of your ballot, from when it is sent to you until it is received and counted!



Sign up: https://t.co/YBElNwcm2d pic.twitter.com/HhAWRg3b7I — San Diego County Registrar of Voters (@SDVOTE) September 30, 2024

Here's what else the Registrar's Office wants you to know about voting with your mail-in ballot:

Where can I drop off my ballot?

Starting Tuesday, Oct. 8, ballots can be dropped off at any USPS blue box, at one of the Registrar's official ballot drop boxes or at any vote center.

Do I have to vote by mail in San Diego County?

No, you don't have to vote by mail. There are two other options:

Fill out your ballot and drop it off on or before Election Day at any official ballot drop box location. Find your closest one here. Keep in mind, days and hours vary by location. Vote in person either early or on Election Day, November 5, at any official vote center. Voting at the Registrar's Office starts as early as Oct. 7 at the Registrar's Office and as early as Oct. 26 at several vote centers. Find a vote center near you with this map.

If there is any chance you will miss the postmark date by mailing it in, this is a better option. On Election Day, all voting centers and ballot drop-off locations are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

What do the Registrar’s official ballot drop boxes look like?

The Registrar’s official ballot drop boxes are red, white, and blue and feature the Registrar’s logo along with the County seal. All boxes are labeled “Official Ballot Drop Box” and constructed from high-grade, heavy gauge stainless steel.

Are ballot drop boxes safe?

Each ballot drop box is designed to prevent physical damage and unauthorized access to mail ballots. The boxes feature double-locking access doors, anti-pry door jambs, and other anti-theft construction measures. The Registrar’s ballot retrieval team is responsible for collecting ballots inside the box.

Do I need to do anything to receive my mail-in ballot?

Nope! All registered voters get a vote-by-mail ballot, so there is nothing else you need to do. You can track your ballot to find out when it will arrive with a handy "Where's My Ballot" tool. Sign up at sdvote.com.

The county does encourage, as they do every year, all voters to check their registration information ahead of the election to ensure all their information is up to date.

When will I get my mail-in ballot and how long do I have to submit it?

Mail-in ballots were sent out the week of Oct. 6. You can track your ballot to find out when it will arrive with a handy "Where's My Ballot" tool. Sign up at sdvote.com. If you haven't received one in a timely matter, head to the Registrar of Voters office to report an issue.

Am I registered to vote?

Check if you are registered to vote here. You'll also want to ensure your mailing address is up to date. If you recently moved, changed your name or want to change your political party, you need to re-register to vote.

How do I register to vote?

If you are not yet registered or you need to re-register, do so online here until Oct. 21, 2024. Even if you miss the deadline, you can still vote in the 2024 Presidential Election; you'll just need to use a conditional voter ballot up until Election Day.

To register to vote, you must be:

A U.S. citizen

A California resident

At least 18 years old on or before the next election

Not in state or federal prison for a felony conviction

Not declared mentally incompetent by court action

If you meet the criteria, go to the Registrar's office at 5600 Overland Ave., San Diego, or any vote center to register and to vote using a provisional ballot. Rest assured, your vote will still be counted once you've been verified as a registered voter.

You will also be registered to vote in any future elections.

How do I ensure my vote gets counted?

NBC News reported more than 102,000 ballots were rejected in California during the 2022 March Primary and most were due to human error, not election meddling.

The two main reasons a ballot may be rejected are because there is no signature on the back of the ballot envelope or they were postmarked after the election. Make sure you've submitted your ballot early and with a signature on the back for your vote to be counted.

Once you've submitted your ballot, either by mail or by dropping it off at one of the county's secure ballot drop-off locations, you can track the status of your ballot. To do so, sign up for "Where's My Ballot" at sdvote.com.