San Diego Zoo wants your help to name 2 sloth bear cubs

Voting can be done online through noon on April 1. The winning names will be announced the following day. May the best names win!

By Clay Marshall

Many people have had the fun task of coming up with a name for their new puppy or kitten. But how about naming a bear? Well, now, the San Diego Zoo is giving community members a chance to do so.

On Tuesday, the zoo announced a poll to determine the names of two sloth bear cubs that were born in December. Park guests can see the cubs — one male and one female — and their mother, Shala, in their habitat along Upper Center Street, according to the zoo.

The sloth bear is a messy, brown, long-haired bear that resides in South Asia. Funnily enough, the species is not related to sloths at all.

Those who would like to have the honor of choosing a name for these beloved sloth bear cubs can choose between three names per cub, all selected by the wildlife care staff. The name options and their meanings are below.

Female cub

  • Nimala (nim-al-ah): Creative one
  • Nimali (nim-all-ee): Independent one
  • Shehani (sha-hahn-ee): Magic, shining, regal

Male cub

  • Kavi (kah-vee): Wise, a poet
  • Rishi (rih-shee): Wisdom and profound knowledge
  • Kumar (koo-mahr): Prince

