Many people have had the fun task of coming up with a name for their new puppy or kitten. But how about naming a bear? Well, now, the San Diego Zoo is giving community members a chance to do so.

On Tuesday, the zoo announced a poll to determine the names of two sloth bear cubs that were born in December. Park guests can see the cubs — one male and one female — and their mother, Shala, in their habitat along Upper Center Street, according to the zoo.

Paws for a bear-y exciting contest 🎉 Shala's cubs need names, and we'd love your help deciding!



San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance's Wildlife Care team curated a select list of names in honor of the sloth bear cubs' native habitats. Vote here: https://t.co/Gt3Whw6W71 pic.twitter.com/xUPElmppPZ — San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (@sandiegozoo) March 25, 2025

The sloth bear is a messy, brown, long-haired bear that resides in South Asia. Funnily enough, the species is not related to sloths at all.

Those who would like to have the honor of choosing a name for these beloved sloth bear cubs can choose between three names per cub, all selected by the wildlife care staff. The name options and their meanings are below.

Female cub

Nimala (nim-al-ah): Creative one

Nimali (nim-all-ee): Independent one

Shehani (sha-hahn-ee): Magic, shining, regal

Male cub

Kavi (kah-vee): Wise, a poet

Rishi (rih-shee): Wisdom and profound knowledge

Kumar (koo-mahr): Prince

Voting can be done online through noon on April 1. The winning names are set to be announced the following day. May the best names win!