Have trouble voting? Encounter a problem at the polls? Here's what steps to take

While the San Diego County Registrar of Voters follows strict protocol to ensure a fair and safe election for local voters, wrongdoers could still cause unsavory situations at the polls.

In Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington, ballot boxes were set on fire this week in what authorities believe were targeted and intentional acts. Hundreds of ballots were burned and the FBI is investigating.

While no such acts have been reported in San Diego County, authorities urge residents to report any unusual activity or wrongdoing.

Voter fraud, voter suppression and voting device tampering are just a few election crimes that could be considered felonies.

If you believe you have witnessed or been affected by an election violation, here's what you should do next.

Criminal violations

California's Investigative Services unit looks into criminal violations during the election process, like misuse of voter registration and voting violations. Some potential violations include registering someone who is unable to register, electioneering within 100 feet of a polling place, and receiving money or gifts for voting. See more here.

To report a complaint in California, use the web form here.

Voter intimidation or suppression

Voters who are challenged on their voting eligibility, who experience voter intimidation or have trouble at their polling place are encouraged to report such incidents to the state.

If you run into any of the above issues, or have any questions about the voting process, more than 100 organizations across the U.S. operate an Election Protection hotline, which can be reached at:

1-866-OUR-VOTE (1-866-687-8683): English

1-888-VE-Y-VOTA (1-888-839-8682): Spanish/English

1-888-API-VOTE (1-888-274-8683): Asian languages/English

1-844-YALLA-US (1-844-925-5287): Arabic/English

The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law is one of the organizations that helps operate the hotline during election season.

Residents can also text MYVOTE to 866-687-8683 to get help from trained volunteers. Assistance is also available on Twitter or Facebook Messenger at @866ourvote, and live-chatting can be accessed on the group's website.

Intimidated at the polls

There is no law against asking someone who they voted for, but the individual does not have to share that information if they don't want to. If someone feels intimidated or that their vote is being suppressed, report it to the state or use the methods above.

How else can I report election complaints?

On top of reporting to the state, voters can also contact: