Decision 2024

Here's when San Diego County voters can expect to get vote-by-mail ballots

According to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters, vote-by-mail ballots will start going out to voters on Oct. 6 and should be received that same week.

By Helen Jeong and NBC 7 Staff

San Diego County ballot
NBC 7

Registered voters in San Diego County should soon receive their vote-by-mail ballots for the Nov. 5 general election.

In California, ballots are mailed to voters no later than 29 days before Election Day. According to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters, ballots will start going out to voters on Oct. 6 and should be received that same week.

Decision 2024:

Voters can track their ballots here for free. Voters also have the option of signing up for automatic notifications by text, mail or voicemail on the ballot status.

Once the vote-by-mail ballots are filled out, signed and sealed, they're ready for submission:

  • Mail it: Return it through the U.S. Postal Service. Make sure to sign the return envelope
  • Drop it: Use a ballot drop box starting Tuesday, Oct. 8. See the nearest one here or use the map below
  • Visit: Go to a local vote center beginning Oct. 26. Select centers and the Registrar's office will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 4. See the nearest vote center here

Not registered? You have until Oct. 21 to register to be mailed a vote-by-mail ballot.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024San Diego County
