‘Hands Off' rallies organize in San Diego to push against Trump Administration

Thousands of San Diegans joined the movement on Saturday to push against President Donald Trump’s administration.

In his two and a half months in office, Trump has signed 111 executive orders. It’s more than half the amount he signed during his entire first term, according to the Federal Register.

Among the most controversial orders have been him enacting mass deportations, withdrawing from the World Health Organization and ending federal diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Yusef Miller with the North County Equity and Justice Coalition said he wants Trump to leave these initiatives alone.

“When you have areas that don't have a real good appreciation for our indigenous brothers and sisters, people of African descent, people that are Latinx, people who are Jewish, who are Muslim, and things of that nature, that breeds division, incompassion and when absent, that's where we have strife and struggle between people,” he said.

Jan Brown said “hands off” her son’s healthcare benefits.

“Our son has a life-threatening form of epilepsy,” Brown said. “He’s developmentally disabled. He’s got autism, Tourette’s syndrome and he has anxiety. If they take his benefits away, it's going to be devastating. The option is either has these benefits and he's stable with the right time to go, or he's left the street to cross. A place to succumb to his life because he can’t function.”

Other protestors want hands off social security, clean energy and tariffs, but not everyone agrees.

“I support his tariffs,” said Robert, who didn’t want to share his last name. “I do think that the other countries have been laughing at us for a long time, you know? We should have retaliated a long time ago.”

Robert said he voted for Trump. “I would say he's deviating a little bit, but I wouldn't say he's a complete failure.”

The White House has assured Americans that this era of turbulence is needed to steer the country in the right direction, but that it’s temporary.

Protestors counter that temporary has already gone on too long.