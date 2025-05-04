One killed, four injured in collision on I-805 in San Diego

A deadly crash involving five vehicles shut down all southbound lanes of the 805 freeway for several hours Saturday morning.

The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. near Logan Avenue, between the Legacy Walk and Lincoln Park neighborhoods.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and four others were rushed to the hospital with injuries according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Caltrans confirmed that all lanes north of 43rd Street were reopened by 2:20 p.m.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

No further details were immediately available.