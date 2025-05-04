San Diego Fire-Rescue Department

One killed, four injured in collision on I-805 in San Diego

One person was killed, four others were rushed to the hospital according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

By Azucena Barreto

A deadly crash involving five vehicles shut down all southbound lanes of the 805 freeway for several hours Saturday morning.

The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. near Logan Avenue, between the Legacy Walk and Lincoln Park neighborhoods.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and four others were rushed to the hospital with injuries according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Caltrans confirmed that all lanes north of 43rd Street were reopened by 2:20 p.m.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

No further details were immediately available.

