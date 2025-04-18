Things to do this weekend: Chicano Park Day, San Diego Earth Fest and more

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend Events Guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

What to Know Our Weekend Events guide is published every Thursday in our In Your Neighborhood section of NBC7.com

Like our mission always, our guide will do its best to span the county- north, south, east, and west — to bring you fun, fresh and affordable things to do in San Diego

Have any events to share? Please send them to Brenda.Gregorio-Nieto@nbcuni.com

Friday, April 18

Carlsbad Flower Fields

Through May 11 | 5704 Paseo Del Norte | $27 for adults

This year’s theme is “Where Color Takes Flight,” which is inspired by the new encounter featuring hundreds of fluttering butterflies.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Craft Beer & Food Festival

Every weekend through April 27 | Included with park admission

The festival features craft beer from everyone’s favorite local breweries, plus live music and animal exhibits.

THE TAYLOR PARTY: Taylor Swift Night

9:00 p.m. at Music Box | Ages 21+ | $27.30+

Calling all Swifties! Dress in your favorite Eras outfit and dance the night along to Taylor Swift’s hits.

Jeff Bridges: The Big Lebowski Screening

7:30 p.m. at Balboa Theatre|$73.94+

Jeff "The Dude" Lebowski, mistaken for a millionaire of the same name, seeks restitution for his ruined rug and enlists his bowling buddies to help get it.

Saturday, April 19

55th Annual Chicano Park Day Celebration

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at 1949 Logan Avenue | Free

This year’s theme is “55 and Still Alive, Orale, Vamos al Parque!”

San Diego Earth Fest

11 a.m. at Balboa Park| Free

San Diego EarthFest is a FREE Earth Day celebration, featuring over 100 sustainable food, craft and service vendors as well as environmental and conservation groups.

Jimmy’s Famous 15th Anniversary Celebration

2 p.m. - 6 p.m. at 4990 N Harbor Dr | Free

Jimmy’s Famous American Tavern is celebrating 15 years with live music, a special BBQ menu, and much more.

Southern California Indigenous Culture & Art Festival

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Grape Day Park in Escondido | Free

The City of Escondido and the San Pasqual Band present the First Annual Southern California Indigenous Culture & Art Festival. The event invites the community to experience the traditions, creativity, and stories of Native American cultures.

John Crist: Jokes for Humans

7 p.m. at the Balboa Theatre| $59.45+

John Crist is an American comedian from Lilburn, Georgia. His highest-viewed YouTube sketches include "Every parent at Disney.”

Sunday, April 20

33rd Annual Earth Day Celebration

11 a.m. at the WorldBeat Cultural Center| Free

WorldBeat Center’s Earth Day Celebration is a free, family-friendly gathering that highlights cultural expression, environmental education, and holistic wellness.

Belmont in Bloom

All of April at Belmont Park

Head to Belmont Park for their annual springtime festival, which includes food, Instagrammable moments, live music, entertainment, and more.

Butterfly Jungle

Until April 20 at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park| $18

During this immersive 20-minute experience, guests can offer nectar to butterflies, capture stunning photos, and discover the essential role butterflies play in nature.

Elmo’s Eggstravganza

All weekend long at Sesame Place San Diego | Included with park admission

Guests can visit Sesame Place for an Easter Celebration, featuring rides, a stage show, a parade, and other Easter-related activities. You can also participate in their Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt. Sunday is the last day.

Regency Girls

7 p.m. at the Old Globe Theatre| $45+

Elinor Benton is in a predicament: she’s pregnant, unmarried, and living in 19th-century England. What’s a young woman to do? Facing certain ruin, she gathers up her best friends and sets off on the ultimate road trip to find the one woman who might offer a chance to change her fate.

San Diegans can enjoy the show through May 4th, before it goes to Broadway. NBC 7's Audra Stafford got a sneak peek behind the scenes at one of the rehearsals.