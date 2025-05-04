San Diego County investigates salmonella outbreak linked to Clairemont restaurant

San Diego County Public Health Officials are investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to Aladdin Mediterranean Café in the Clairemont neighborhood of San Diego.

County Public Health Officials identified 14 “confirmed and probable cases” associated with this outbreak between April 25 and 26.

The current outbreak has affected people ages 18 to 79.

Five people have been hospitalized, according to the County.

As of April 28, 2025 the county has identified 184 cases of Salmonellosis in 2025 across the San Diego region. In 2024, there were 753 cases identified, compared with 685 in 2023.

“They usually get a fever, cramps, abdominal pain, and of course, profuse diarrhea and it can usually last about a week and it can take about anywhere from four days after exposure to almost four weeks after exposure for somebody to actually contract the illness,” UC San Diego Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Davey Smith said.

Aladdin Café voluntarily closed when notified of the situation to allow health officials to do testing and interview staff and has worked closely with the county.

“No source of the outbreak has been determined, however once the investigation is complete and it is determined there is no ongoing risk, the restaurant will be cleared to resume operation," according to a statement from the county.