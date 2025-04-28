Skyline

Man arrested in San Diego shooting death, robbery

Officers responded at around 8:25 a.m. Sunday to reports of shots fired in the 7900 block of Skyline Drive and at Moonlight Liquors, where the suspect reportedly fired a shot inside the store during a robbery, according to the San Diego Police Department.

By City News Service

Photo of man being arrested by San Diego police officers.

A 35-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday after allegedly robbing a liquor store and fatally shooting another man, authorities said.

Officers responded at around 8:25 a.m. Sunday to reports of shots fired in the 7900 block of Skyline Drive and at Moonlight Liquors at 101 S. Meadow Drive, where the suspect reportedly fired a shot inside the store during a robbery, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police said they located a man matching the suspect's description near the 8200 block of Skyline Drive. Officers attempted contact but the suspect refused to comply and fled into a nearby residence, officials said.

Aerial crews said they saw the suspect nude in the backyard of the residence wielding a handgun. After a standoff, the suspect threw away the weapon and surrendered to officers without any further incident, police said.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

While taking the suspect into custody, officers noticed blood near the front door of the home. During a search of the home, police found a man in his 50s with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died shortly afterward.

According to unconfirmed reports from 619 News Media, the victim might have been the suspect's father. Police said witnesses also reported that the suspect had visible blood on him when he entered Moonlight Liquor.

The suspect was identified as Adrian Godinez, though police said the spelling of the suspect's name may be subject to change.

Local

Things to do Apr 25

Things to do this weekend: Adams Avenue Unplugged, Mission Fed Art Walk and more

San Diego County 2 hours ago

Dozens of veterans welcomed home following Honor Flight trip to Washington

No other injuries were immediately reported, and the investigation was ongoing.

A helicopter from the SDPD and SWAT teams assisted in the effort.

This article tagged under:

SkylineSan Diego Police Department
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us