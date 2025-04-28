Man arrested in San Diego shooting death, robbery

A 35-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday after allegedly robbing a liquor store and fatally shooting another man, authorities said.

Officers responded at around 8:25 a.m. Sunday to reports of shots fired in the 7900 block of Skyline Drive and at Moonlight Liquors at 101 S. Meadow Drive, where the suspect reportedly fired a shot inside the store during a robbery, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said they located a man matching the suspect's description near the 8200 block of Skyline Drive. Officers attempted contact but the suspect refused to comply and fled into a nearby residence, officials said.

Aerial crews said they saw the suspect nude in the backyard of the residence wielding a handgun. After a standoff, the suspect threw away the weapon and surrendered to officers without any further incident, police said.

While taking the suspect into custody, officers noticed blood near the front door of the home. During a search of the home, police found a man in his 50s with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died shortly afterward.

According to unconfirmed reports from 619 News Media, the victim might have been the suspect's father. Police said witnesses also reported that the suspect had visible blood on him when he entered Moonlight Liquor.

The suspect was identified as Adrian Godinez, though police said the spelling of the suspect's name may be subject to change.

No other injuries were immediately reported, and the investigation was ongoing.

A helicopter from the SDPD and SWAT teams assisted in the effort.