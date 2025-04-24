SeaWorld San Diego offering free tickets for veterans for Military Appreciation Month

SeaWorld San Diego is celebrating Military Appreciation Month by offering free tickets for U.S. military veterans and their friends and family members, the park announced Wednesday.

Veterans have until May 11 to register for one-time free admission for themselves and up to three guests. The free tickets must be used by May 26, according to SeaWorld.

If veterans want to bring more than three guests to the park, they can buy up to six half-off tickets, the park's website says.

This offer is only available online. A valid military ID is required to participate.

Active-duty military members and their families can enjoy one complimentary admission to SeaWorld San Diego annually, which can be used at anytime.

SeaWorld says these offers are part of the United Parks & Resorts' Waves of Honor program.

“We are proud to honor active-duty military, veterans and their families with a complimentary visit to one of our parks," said Marc Swanson, CEO of United Parks & Resorts. "We are incredibly grateful to all members of our military for their commitment and dedication to serving our country. The Waves of Honor program extends a small token of our appreciation to those who are serving or who have served. We look forward to welcoming military service members, veterans and their families for a fun-filled day in one of our parks."