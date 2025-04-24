Things to do this weekend: Adams Avenue Unplugged, Mission Fed Art Walk and more

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend Events Guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!
What to Know
- Our Weekend Events guide is published every Thursday in our In Your Neighborhood section of NBC7.com
- Like our mission always, our guide will do its best to span the county- north, south, east, and west — to bring you fun, fresh and affordable things to do in San Diego
Have any events to share? Please send them to Brenda.Gregorio-Nieto@nbcuni.com
Friday, April 25
Art Alive
8 a.m. at the San Diego Museum of Art| Member $40
Art Alive is The San Diego Museum of Art’s signature annual fundraiser.
WOW Festival
Takes place at venues around UC San Diego| Free & paid experiences
A four-day celebration of immersive, interactive and surprising art experiences from local, national and international artists
San Diego Padres vs. Tampa Bay Rays
All weekend long at Petco Park | Ticket prices vary
Padres fans can enjoy a Party in the Park every Friday home game with drink specials, live music and other activities.
61st Annual Lakeside Rodeo
All weekend long at Lakeside Rodeo Grounds | 7:30 p.m. | $15
The event is hosted by the nonprofit ECSA. All proceeds are used in support of Youth of Lakeside for programs in education, youth arts, youth sports, and others.
Saturday, April 26
Tequila & Taco Music Festival
2 p.m. at the Del Mar Fairgrounds| $47.99+
Timbaland and B.o.B will be performing while attendees eat and drink from the different food vendors.
San Diego FC vs. Real Salt Lake
1 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Snapdragon Stadium | $31+
San Diego FC will host Youth Club Night to celebrate the players, local clubs and families. The free pre match party with live music, family-friendly activities, and more begin at 3:30 p.m.
Linda Vista Multi-Cultural Fair & Parade
10 a.m. in Linda Vista| Free
Celebrate the rich diversity of San Diego at the Linda Vista Multi-Cultural Fair & Parade, an annual tradition that brings together food, art, music, and community.
Adams Avenue Unplugged
Noon on Adams Avenue| Free
This event features 80 live musical performances inside restaurants, bars, and coffee houses along a two-mile stretch of Adams Avenue from University Heights on the West, through Normal Heights, and into parts of Kensington to the East.
Mission Fed Art Walk
11 a.m. in Little Italy| Free
Mission Fed ArtWalk is San Diego’s original fine art festival, filling the streets of San Diego’s Little Italy district with more than 250 visual artists, four music stages, interactive art for families, food and fun
Sunday, April 27
Carlsbad Flower Fields
Through May 11 | 5704 Paseo Del Norte | $27 for adults
This year’s theme is “Where Color Takes Flight,” which is inspired by the new encounter featuring hundreds of fluttering butterflies.
SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Craft Beer & Food Festival
Every weekend through April 27 | Included with park admission
The festival features craft beer from everyone’s favorite local breweries, plus live music and animal exhibits.
Belmont in Bloom
All of April at Belmont Park
Head to Belmont Park for their annual springtime festival, which includes food, Instagrammable moments, live music, entertainment, and more.
Regency Girls
2 & 7 p.m. at the Old Globe Theatre| $45+
Elinor Benton is in a predicament: she’s pregnant, unmarried, and living in 19th-century England. What’s a young woman to do? Facing certain ruin, she gathers up her best friends and sets off on the ultimate road trip to find the one woman who might offer a chance to change her fate.