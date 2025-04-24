Things to do this weekend: Adams Avenue Unplugged, Mission Fed Art Walk and more

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend Events Guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

Friday, April 25

Art Alive

8 a.m. at the San Diego Museum of Art| Member $40

Art Alive is The San Diego Museum of Art’s signature annual fundraiser.

WOW Festival

Takes place at venues around UC San Diego| Free & paid experiences

A four-day celebration of immersive, interactive and surprising art experiences from local, national and international artists

San Diego Padres vs. Tampa Bay Rays

All weekend long at Petco Park | Ticket prices vary

Padres fans can enjoy a Party in the Park every Friday home game with drink specials, live music and other activities.

61st Annual Lakeside Rodeo

All weekend long at Lakeside Rodeo Grounds | 7:30 p.m. | $15

The event is hosted by the nonprofit ECSA. All proceeds are used in support of Youth of Lakeside for programs in education, youth arts, youth sports, and others.

Saturday, April 26

Tequila & Taco Music Festival

2 p.m. at the Del Mar Fairgrounds| $47.99+

Timbaland and B.o.B will be performing while attendees eat and drink from the different food vendors.

San Diego FC vs. Real Salt Lake

1 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Snapdragon Stadium | $31+

San Diego FC will host Youth Club Night to celebrate the players, local clubs and families. The free pre match party with live music, family-friendly activities, and more begin at 3:30 p.m.

Linda Vista Multi-Cultural Fair & Parade

10 a.m. in Linda Vista| Free

Celebrate the rich diversity of San Diego at the Linda Vista Multi-Cultural Fair & Parade, an annual tradition that brings together food, art, music, and community.

Adams Avenue Unplugged

Noon on Adams Avenue| Free

This event features 80 live musical performances inside restaurants, bars, and coffee houses along a two-mile stretch of Adams Avenue from University Heights on the West, through Normal Heights, and into parts of Kensington to the East.

Mission Fed Art Walk

11 a.m. in Little Italy| Free

Mission Fed ArtWalk is San Diego’s original fine art festival, filling the streets of San Diego’s Little Italy district with more than 250 visual artists, four music stages, interactive art for families, food and fun

Sunday, April 27

Carlsbad Flower Fields

Through May 11 | 5704 Paseo Del Norte | $27 for adults

This year’s theme is “Where Color Takes Flight,” which is inspired by the new encounter featuring hundreds of fluttering butterflies.

SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Craft Beer & Food Festival

Every weekend through April 27 | Included with park admission

The festival features craft beer from everyone’s favorite local breweries, plus live music and animal exhibits.

Belmont in Bloom

All of April at Belmont Park

Head to Belmont Park for their annual springtime festival, which includes food, Instagrammable moments, live music, entertainment, and more.

Regency Girls

2 & 7 p.m. at the Old Globe Theatre| $45+

Elinor Benton is in a predicament: she’s pregnant, unmarried, and living in 19th-century England. What’s a young woman to do? Facing certain ruin, she gathers up her best friends and sets off on the ultimate road trip to find the one woman who might offer a chance to change her fate.

