Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Encinitas: SDSO

By Danielle Smith

A sheriff’s car is shown in this undated image.
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Encinitas on Friday, officials said.

The incident happened near Encinitas Boulevard and Village Square Drive just before 7 p.m.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department described the pedestrian as a girl under 18 years old.

Officials said the driver stayed at the scene.

Encinitas Boulevard was shut down in both directions following the crash.

SDSO's Traffic Division is investigating.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.

