Viejas Casino and Resort Announces Reopening

Viejas Casino and Resort announced their reopening date on their website Friday.

The casino which closed on March 20 after concerns over the coronavirus pandemic said they are ready to reopen on May 18 at 8 a.m. with enhanced safety measures in place.

“We have missed you during these trying times. You are like family to us, and like family, we hold you near and dear to our hearts,” Viejas posted on its website. “Your safety, and the safety of our Team Members, is of paramount importance to Viejas. That is why we continue to exceed all cleanliness standards set by federal, state, local, and gaming commission authorities.”

Reopening the casino will come with some changes, those include:

Signage will be provided across the property to remind guests of safety protocols, social distancing guidelines, and safety practices.

No one under the age of 21 will be allowed in the casino, restaurants, or hotel.

All Guests and Team Members will be subject to a non-contact temporal scan prior to entry.

Any Guest or Team Member exhibiting signs or symptoms of illness will be directed to return at a later date.

A mask must be worn at all times by Guests and Team Members.

Guests and Team Members will be required to practice social distancing at all times.

Additional hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed throughout the resort.

The casino will close at 3:00 am through 7:00 am for deep cleaning and UVC treatment

Viejas said every other slot machine will be turned off to provide adequate spacing. In addition, table games will be limited to three seated players. Bingo and Off Track Betting will remain closed until further notice.

Restaurant and lounges will be open with limited seating and disposable menus. Bars will be open but bar top seating will not be available. Pools, spas including Willows spa, and fitness centers will remain closed. Also, no entertainment will be offered in the casino, bars, and restaurants.

Jamul Casino, Pala Casin Spa & Resort, Harrah's Resort Southern California, Barona Resort & Casino, and Sycuan Casino have not yet posted a date for reopening.

