On Friar Podcast: Padres Start Fast, but Cease Struggles as Dodgers Take Game 1

Despite a hot start from the Padres at the plate, the Dodgers came out of a high stress NLDS opener with a 7-5 win. Manny homered and Xander Bogaerts came to life. But Dylan Cease struggled, especially against a portion of the L.A. lineup where you can't afford to struggle. There were massive missed opportunities in the 8th. Machado had a costly error. Jackson Merrill had a rare misplay in the outfield. Mike Shildt walked Mookie Betts with two strikes. Darnay and Fernando digest the loss.
