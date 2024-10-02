Things to do this weekend: Oktoberfests, Taste of North Park and Del Mar Wine + Food Festival

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

What to Know Our Weekend Events guide is published every Thursday in our In Your Neighborhood section of NBC7.com

Like our mission always, our guide will do its best to span the county -- north, south, east, and west — to bring you fun, fresh and affordable things to do in San Diego

Have any events to share? Please send them to Brenda.Gregorio-Nieto@nbcuni.com

Friday, Sept. Oct. 4

La Mesa Oktoberfest

All weekend long at La Mesa Village | Free, VIP offered separately

Celebrating its 51st year, La Mesa Oktoberfest continues to present Bavarian festivities for San Diegans of all ages.

Mr. Jack O’ Lanterns Pumpkin Patch

3901 Clairemont Dr. | Free

Starting Friday through Halloween, you can pick your favorite pumpkin at the family-owned patch, which also offers games, and activities for all ages.

Del Mar Wine + Food Festival

All weekend long at 14989 Via de la Valle | $165+

Six days of jam-packed unique culinary experiences featuring an all-star lineup of culinary talent like Claudette Zepeda, Claudia Sandoval and Carlos Anthony. Plus, Alex Morgan will be there to host the Grand Tasting VIP on Sunday.

San Diego Tijuana International Jazz Festival

3-day festival in San Diego and Tijuana| $42

Celebrate the musical richness of the San Diego/Tijuana region with internationally acclaimed performers as they light up stages on both sides of the border.

Tom Jones

8 p.m. at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

At the age of 84, Tom Jones has had a career spanning over 60 years. He’s sold over 100 million records.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Carlsbad Oktoberfest

12 p.m. at Carlsbad Strawberry | $10

Indulge in authentic German cuisine, with activities for both kids and adults, and live German music.

Pacific Beachfest

11 a.m. at Pacific Beach Boardwalk | Free

A full day of live music and family-friendly events.

Taste of North Park

11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. | $50+

A full day of culinary delights, Craft Beer, Craft Cider, Kombucha, Wine, and shopping at our boutiques.

8th Annual East Village Oktoberfest

12 p.m. at Quartyard | $5-$10

Guests will enjoy 8 San Diego-based craft breweries, a traditional Oktoberfest faire, Oktoberfest music, and games.

The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park

Balboa Dr. & Juniper Rd. | $32.99+

Starting Sep. 27 through Halloween, take a stroll through Balboa Park to experience the outdoor horror.

Taste of Oceanside

1:30 p.m. in Downtown Oceanside | $40+

Returning for its 10th year, San Diegans can explore downtown and enjoy a taste from over 50 local restaurants. For those 21+, sample sips from breweries and wineries are also available.

Sunday, Oct. 6

Pumpkin Express

10 a.m. in Campo| $18.95+

Come ride our decorated vintage railcars through the San Diego County back country as fall descends upon Campo, CA. Happening until October 27.

Alex Cooper

8 p.m. at the Civic Theatre| $56.35+

Alex Cooper of 'Call Her Daddy' fame will be in San Diego as part of her “Unwell Tour.”

Steve-O: The Super Dummy Tour

7 p.m. at the Balboa Theatre| $38.95

Steve-O is bringing his stand-up tour to San Diego this weekend.

Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express

2 p.m. at The Old Globe| $68

On a train traveling through Europe, a wealthy American tycoon is found dead in his compartment, the door locked from the inside. Enter world-famous detective Hercule Poirot, who must navigate a train full of suspects and solve the murder before the killer strikes again.

The Haunted Amusement Park

Marshal’s Scotty’s Playland in El Cajon | $25+

The haunted scare trail set takes place on Marshal Scotty’s Playland. It will be available starting Sept. 27 through Halloween.