Point Loma donut shop owners' life savings stolen, resurrects fears of crimes past

The owners of a popular donut shop in Point Loma are trying to put their lives back together after someone stole their life savings.

It happened at their home just a few blocks from the shop at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Burglary victim Chris Tou returned home to his house turned upside down. He was gone just an hour to help fix his brother-in-law’s flat tire.

“As soon as I drive in to my entrance and to my house, that’s when they left,” Tou told NBC 7.

How many people? Tou says at least two because it would take two to lift his safe and his prized possessions.

“For the last few days, I couldn’t sleep. I can’t eat," Tou said.

Tou says his important documents, heirloom jewelry and cash — his entire life savings — is gone.

“If I had the chance to ask them to give me back everything, that’s the only thing that I can ask back. The diamond ring I buy for my wife,“ Tou said.

As teenagers, Tou and his wife, Julie, fled communist-run Cambodia. They met in school, later married and 35 years ago, opened Christy’s Donut Shop at Poinsettia Drive and Voltaire Street.

Kim Bott is their oldest daughter.

“Heartbreak and devastation because I know how hard my parents’ work," Bott said.

Tou and his wife spent the last 35 years with no days off and no vacations, just the desire to retire early while they still have their health.

“My parents don’t deserve something like this to happen to them. Nobody does,” Bott said.

Tou is counting his blessings because not long after the burglary, the terrible fate of Randy Taing came to mind. Tang owned Rose Donuts on Linda Vista Road. He was beaten to death in his own home. The details of both cases are eerily similar.

Rose Donuts is family-run. Like Tou, Taing ran a cash business. He kept the proceeds and all other valuables in a safe at his home. The assistant district attorney prosecuting the case said Taing was the victim of a sophisticated criminal organization whose primary target was small business owners.

In his native language, Tou shared a message with other Asian American small business owners.

Tou would have been home had his brother-in-law not needed help.

“I still thank my brother-in-law. He may have saved my life. The Rose Donuts owner got killed by refusing to let them take the safe or give them the code. In my situation, I would probably do the same thing," Tou said.

Tou works about 12 hours a day. In 35 years, he hasn’t taken a day off or a vacation. His dreams of early retirement were stolen with his money. Tou is struggling but still determined and grateful to have the community and his family behind him.

So far, police have made no arrests. The family says there is a bit of security video which may have on it evidence that could lead them to the suspects.