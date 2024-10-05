City of San Diego denies rat infestation claims at safe sleeping lot

San Diegans are pushing the city to solve what they’re calling a rodent infestation at a safe sleeping lot in Balboa Park.

About 100 people who live at the O Lot Safe Sleeping site said the rats are unbearable.

“Personally, I drank the water, and I got really sick," an O Lot resident said. “In the tanks, if you open the tops of them, the rats made nest in them, so the water gets contaminated."

He didn’t share his name but said drinking the water left him sick with a more than 100-degree fever.

“My whole body was aching from head to toe for days,” said a second O Lot resident, who didn’t share her name either, but said she’s noticed an infestation in the few weeks she’s been there. “I woke up with a rat above my head this morning on the mesh just inside my tent, looking at me. Scary.”

The city of San Diego responded that there’s no proof there were rodents in the drinking water, but staff did know about a group of rodents found near a water dispenser.

It said out of an abundance of caution, water dispensers aren’t being used anymore and that city partner Dreams for Change will bring extra water bottles until new dispensers get delivered.

The city said there is no evidence of an infestation, but it’s still bringing in extra pest control.

“The city calls this a safe lot, but the city has created conditions for this vulnerable population that are unsafe, unsanitary, and a clear and present public health crisis,” said Coleen Cusack, City Council District 3 candidate.

When asked if she put this event together as a political stunt to get exposure, Cusack responded: “The whole reason I'm running for office is to address what the city is doing and not doing with respect to homelessness. So my entire campaign has been to make things better for this vulnerable population.”

The city said it checked in with the county’s Health and Human Services Agency to make sure it took all the right steps and were told right now, no further action is necessary.